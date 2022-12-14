Read full article on original website
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Russian Mercenary Group's HQ Destroyed in Another Blow to Putin—Report
A Ukrainian strike hit the hotel headquarters for a major state-backed Russian PMC outfit on Sunday, with heavy casualties expected.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ukraine defense minister rips Putin's 'meat grinder' tactics, says Russia is failing because it's still a 'big Soviet army'
Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine will be prepared to defend a fresh wave of Russian attacks in the new year.
Xi Jinping is standing by Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine, and recently ordered China to forge closer ties with Russia, report says
China has been one of Russia's key international backers in its war with Ukraine, as Moscow faces punishing sanctions from the West.
BBC
Polish police chief in hospital after gift from Ukrainian officials explodes
Poland's top police chief has been hurt after a gift given by Ukrainian officials exploded at his headquarters. Jarosław Szymczyk suffered minor injuries on Wednesday after opening the present at his Warsaw offices. It is not clear what the object was but local reports suggested it was a grenade...
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Top Ukrainian general warns of possible Russian invasion from north
A top Ukrainian general has warned of a possible Russian invasion from the north, Sky News reported.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said yesterday that Ukraine is preparing for another possible round of attacks from Russia from the north, adding that the country would need more military support to fight the Russians.Ukrainian defense officials say Russia is looking to launch another offensive in January as well as a second attempt to capture Kyiv.Last week, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.Ukraine’s...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian security teams are scrambling to hunt down Ukrainian spies as locals in captured towns direct fire and gather critical intel
Behind enemy lines, civilians and soldiers alike have helped Ukraine uncover Russian positions and target for them for strikes.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian rockets hit administration building in Kherson; Moscow says Christmas ceasefire ‘not on agenda’
Kremlin spokesman says no offers of ceasefire have been made; no one reported hurt as two floors of central building damaged
4 Startling Ways China Is Challenging the U.S.
The threats to American power are both subtle and extraordinary.
Peru's accidental president fails to quell violent protests
It might be the world's shortest political honeymoon
BBC
Ukraine war: US Patriot missiles would comfort Kyiv and alarm Moscow
Rumours have been swirling these past few weeks that Ukraine will get advanced US-built Patriot defence missile systems to try to counter Russian missile and drone attacks. Since the start of the war in February, many Western air defences have been sent in - from man-portable Stinger shoulder-launched missiles, through to an advanced heat-seeking surface-to-air missile. All provide a comprehensive level of protection against different threats.
Over a dozen 6,000-year-old storehouses — still filled with grain — uncovered in China
Jade-making workshops were also found at the ancient industrial site, archaeologists said.
