TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
BBC

Polish police chief in hospital after gift from Ukrainian officials explodes

Poland's top police chief has been hurt after a gift given by Ukrainian officials exploded at his headquarters. Jarosław Szymczyk suffered minor injuries on Wednesday after opening the present at his Warsaw offices. It is not clear what the object was but local reports suggested it was a grenade...
BBC

Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link

Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Top Ukrainian general warns of possible Russian invasion from north

A top Ukrainian general has warned of a possible Russian invasion from the north, Sky News reported.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk said yesterday that Ukraine is preparing for another possible round of attacks from Russia from the north, adding that the country would need more military support to fight the Russians.Ukrainian defense officials say Russia is looking to launch another offensive in January as well as a second attempt to capture Kyiv.Last week, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Economist that Russia is preparing new rounds of attack on Ukraine “as soon as January, but more likely in the spring”.Ukraine’s...
BBC

Ukraine war: US Patriot missiles would comfort Kyiv and alarm Moscow

Rumours have been swirling these past few weeks that Ukraine will get advanced US-built Patriot defence missile systems to try to counter Russian missile and drone attacks. Since the start of the war in February, many Western air defences have been sent in - from man-portable Stinger shoulder-launched missiles, through to an advanced heat-seeking surface-to-air missile. All provide a comprehensive level of protection against different threats.
