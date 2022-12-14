ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Daily Voice

NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors

The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter. The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week. Qualifications: SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
EDMTunes

Meet Multi-Talented WillieFromTheDrive, Musician and Motivational Speaker

William Willard, commonly known by his stage name WillieFromTheDrive, hails from Hempstead, Long Island. Growing up in Hempstead, it wasn’t easy for the talented artist to shine as his area was often looked down on by the boroughs in New York. But for a determined WillieFromTheDrive, he was motivated to inspire other people from Hempstead that they too can shine and gain global recognition. Passion is an internal drive that pushes us to go beyond the obstacles we may face on our path to success. And if we are passionate about what we do, achieving our dreams gets easier. Passion has made WillieFromTheDrive scale to the top tier in the music industry at a young age. He has been a music enthusiast since he was young and has worked hard to follow his dreams.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station

Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry,  at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Deadline

‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Says Attack Outside NYC Comedy Club Was ‘A Planned Situation’

Chris Redd is opening up about his brutal attack outside a comedy club in New York City back in October and the former Saturday Night Live star feels that it was planned out. The comedian made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show where he shared he saw surveillance footage of his attacker hanging around the area before the assault. “People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there,” he said. “He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this, I’ve never...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

$1,500 worth of fragrances stolen from LI Ulta Beauty: police

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people stole 12 fragrances cumulatively worth over $1,500 from an Ulta Beauty on Dec. 10 in Long Island, according to authorities. Two women and a man walked into the cosmetics store on Airport Plaza Boulevard around 4 p.m. and took about $1,548 in fragrances before fleeing, police said.  Investigators […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer

BAY SHORE, NY – A 82-year-old Louisiana man was the victim of a $9,800 scam by perpetrators operating out of Bay Shore, Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana sent $9800 to a location on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore as part of a cyber scam. “Fortunately, our detectives intercepted the cash at a location in Ronkonkoma. The money will be returned to the victim,” SFD said today in a statement. “Great job by our Financial Crimes detectives who intercepted cash that an elderly man mailed as part of a scam.” Detectives The post Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAY SHORE, NY
hudsontv.com

27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg

A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources

It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream firefighters free trapped man

An unidentified man was caught in quite the snag when his leg was found trapped in a loading dock at the Green Acres Industrial Park on Nov. 22. The Valley Stream Volunteer Fire Department responded to the emergency call. Ladder 346 and Ladder 345 started began the extrication process while Assistant Chief Anthony Capone requested the Elmont Fire Department Technical Rescue to respond, and the individual was eventually freed with an industrial power saw.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
norwoodnews.org

Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx

The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
BRONX, NY

