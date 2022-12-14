William Willard, commonly known by his stage name WillieFromTheDrive, hails from Hempstead, Long Island. Growing up in Hempstead, it wasn’t easy for the talented artist to shine as his area was often looked down on by the boroughs in New York. But for a determined WillieFromTheDrive, he was motivated to inspire other people from Hempstead that they too can shine and gain global recognition. Passion is an internal drive that pushes us to go beyond the obstacles we may face on our path to success. And if we are passionate about what we do, achieving our dreams gets easier. Passion has made WillieFromTheDrive scale to the top tier in the music industry at a young age. He has been a music enthusiast since he was young and has worked hard to follow his dreams.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO