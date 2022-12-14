A state appeals court in New York has ruled against Yeshiva University in its efforts to deny recognition to an LGBQ+ club on campus. On Thursday, a four-judge panel of New York’s Appellate Division in Manhattan issued a unanimous ruling that Yeshiva University did not qualify as a religious corporation exempt from the New York City Human Rights Law, and must formally recognize the Y.U. Pride Alliance. The panel also ruled recognition of the LGBTQ+ club would not be a violation of the university’s first amendment constitutional rights.

