ABC News
Cambridge Dictionary expands its definition of 'woman' to include transgender women
Cambridge Dictionary has expanded its definition of the word "woman" to be inclusive of transgender women. In addition to the longtime definition of the word, "an adult female human being," in the dictionary entry for woman, additional descriptors have been added. Cambridge now also defines a woman as, "an adult...
LGBTQ+ activist reacts to 'horrendous' bill in Ghana
British-Ghanaian LGBTQ+ activist Lady Phyll talks to Christiane Amanpour about the dangers of Ghana's new anti-LGBTQ+ bill and what needs to be done to support people at risk.
Advocate
Court Rules Yeshiva University Must Recognize LGBTQ+ Student Group
A state appeals court in New York has ruled against Yeshiva University in its efforts to deny recognition to an LGBQ+ club on campus. On Thursday, a four-judge panel of New York’s Appellate Division in Manhattan issued a unanimous ruling that Yeshiva University did not qualify as a religious corporation exempt from the New York City Human Rights Law, and must formally recognize the Y.U. Pride Alliance. The panel also ruled recognition of the LGBTQ+ club would not be a violation of the university’s first amendment constitutional rights.
BBC
NI facing into a 'homelessness disaster' this Christmas
Northern Ireland is heading into a "homelessness disaster" this Christmas, a charity has warned. The chief executive of the Simon Community, Jim Dennison, has said that the cost-of-living crisis is making many people unable to afford payments on their homes. He said the charity is also seeing more people sleeping...
Lawmakers set new benchmark for measuring LGBTQ equality
The Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus issued its inaugural report Thursday, which its leaders say will establish an official benchmark of the nation’s progress in advancing LGBTQ equality. “We are not starting at a great place,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), one of the equality caucus’s co-chairs, wrote in an introductory message on the report, which details…
Advocate
LGBTQ+ Student Group Targeted With Bomb Threat Over Drag Show
Students at South Dakota State University, who are part of the school’s Gender and Sexualities Alliance, received a bomb threat after hosting a drag show that Libs of TikTok posted a false video about online. On November 25, SDSU’s Gender and Sexualities Alliance was contacted by the University Police...
newsnationnow.com
Amid success stories, trans health experts urge deceleration for kids
(NewsNation) — The demand for medical gender-affirming treatments in children and adolescents has surged in the last few years, even as it has also become one of the country’s more polarizing issues, with some states even outlawing the procedures entirely. Recent data shows a massive influx of young...
