PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K’Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1. “I thought we played real good the first 25-30 minutes of that game,” New York coach Gerard Gallant said. “Then we got a little bit sloppy at times. Overall, we played pretty good hockey and it was all four lines. All the D were involved and obviously we had good goaltending. It was a good effort from our group again tonight.’’ James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for the struggling Flyers, who have lost 17 of their last 20 (3-12-5). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO