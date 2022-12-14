Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball lottery warning sees players urged to check tickets after massive $92.2million jackpot remains unclaimed
A LIFE-changing Powerball ticket that holds the right to a $92.2million payday has gone unclaimed almost a week since the winning numbers were drawn. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas on Saturday and contains the winning digits 7-28-62-63-64 with the Powerball 10. According to Kansas Lottery, the winner drew...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $238M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/18/22)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $238 million with a cash option valued at $119.1 million. The winning numbers were: 2, 14, 16, 38 and 66. The Mega Ball drawn was 9 with a Megaplier of 4X. While no one across the...
Woman Wins the Lottery Twice Her Life But Still Ends Up with Nothing
That’s exactly what happened to Evelyn Adams, a worker at a convenience shop in New Jersey. Adams won the lottery for $3.9 million back in 1985, and then four months later, he won another $1.4 million prize. The odds of winning the first jackpot were one in 3.2 million,...
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Alabama woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi slot machine
An Alabama woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who did not want to be identified, was playing the Wheel of Fortune, $1 progressive slot machine at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. She inserted a...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
iheart.com
Friday Night's Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow To At Least $429 Million
There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing, meaning the jackpot for the game will increase to at least $429 million for Friday night's drawing. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 2x. The cash...
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again," the woman told the Michigan lottery.
South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot
A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.
Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location
The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Will You Get a Stimulus Check This Month to Help With Holiday Spending?
This is an expensive time of year, but a stimulus check could help you cover costs. The holiday season is an expensive time of year. Costs may be even higher this year due to inflation. Some states are offering financial relief in the form of stimulus checks. The holiday season...
You could have a penny worth $7K in your pocket — and not even know it
Find a penny, pick it up, 40 years later, you may have good luck. A coin connoisseur has made a convincing case for never giving away your change by revealing a 1983 Lincoln penny could be worth $7,000. Blake Alma, the penny pundit behind the CoinHub TikTok account, is urging people to look through their loose change for a 1983 penny with no mint mark. Mint marks are the letters on the face of the coin that indicate where the coin was made, like “P” for “Philadelphia.” But that’s not the only thing to peep. “Next, you’ll want to check the bottom of the...
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Washington Examiner
Convenience store chain to offer gas for $1.99 a gallon
Travelers planning to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday may be able to fill up their tanks for less. Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain, will be selling unleaded gasoline at $1.99 a gallon. The special price will be available Nov. 21-28 at stores that offer Unleaded 88. Headquartered...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1067M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1