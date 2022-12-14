ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news3lv.com

Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas hosts holiday toy giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa stopped by the City of North Las Vegas to kick off a whole day of Christmas cheer. The North Las Vegas City Council joined the NLV Police Department and more than 80 volunteers in hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. Families and children...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Workshop held in North Las Vegas about new ticketing laws in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people packed a local North Las Vegas community center to hear about a new bill that will decriminalize minor traffic offenses. The workshop hosted by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II was held at the Pearson Community Center. Community leaders gave details regarding Assembly Bill 116, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Doritos After Dark' late-night dining launches in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Doritos' ghost kitchen menu is coming to Las Vegas. Those looking for a late-night snack can now share a classic bag of Doritos with its exclusive After Dark menu. The menu features globally inspired snacks ready for any time of the night. Doritos After Dark...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Rescue Mission provide 4,000 toys during annual holiday drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission put children in the holiday spirit with brand-new toys. The organization kicked off its 13th annual holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. The holiday event collected more than 4,000 toys for the Las Vegas youth community. Local children gathered to receive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bye bye Bally's: Horseshoe Las Vegas rebrand makes its debut

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is making its official debut. Caesars Entertainment said the rebranding of the former Bally's Las Vegas enters a "soft opening phase" on Thursday. That means guests will book their rooms online at "Horseshoe Las Vegas," the company said in an email to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

MGM Resorts now taking applications for 2023 pool season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It might be the holiday season, but it's already time to think about pool season. MGM Resorts says it's now taking applications for poolside positions at its properties in Las Vegas for 2023. A spokesperson says open positions will include lifeguards, pool attendants, and food...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile to make stop at Glittering Lights in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is steaming into town this weekend. The notable hot dog-shaped vehicle will be available for photos with guests at Glittering Lights inside the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, from 4:45 pm until the last car goes through.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County DA voices 'many concerns' over possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County's district attorney said he has "many concerns" when it comes to the possible reprieve for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Steve Wolfson said in a statement provided to News 3 on Friday that he and other district attorneys in the state are looking at options leading up to the Nevada Board of Pardons meeting on Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Commonwealth serves up specials for 10th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Corner Bar Management's stylish cocktail bar, Commonwealth, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend -- and you're invited!. Michael Hatcher and Juan Bernal joined us to share all the details on what they'll be serving up.
LAS VEGAS, NV

