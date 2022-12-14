Read full article on original website
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
City of North Las Vegas hosts holiday toy giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa stopped by the City of North Las Vegas to kick off a whole day of Christmas cheer. The North Las Vegas City Council joined the NLV Police Department and more than 80 volunteers in hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. Families and children...
Workshop held in North Las Vegas about new ticketing laws in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people packed a local North Las Vegas community center to hear about a new bill that will decriminalize minor traffic offenses. The workshop hosted by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II was held at the Pearson Community Center. Community leaders gave details regarding Assembly Bill 116, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
'Doritos After Dark' late-night dining launches in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Doritos' ghost kitchen menu is coming to Las Vegas. Those looking for a late-night snack can now share a classic bag of Doritos with its exclusive After Dark menu. The menu features globally inspired snacks ready for any time of the night. Doritos After Dark...
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
Las Vegas Rescue Mission provide 4,000 toys during annual holiday drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission put children in the holiday spirit with brand-new toys. The organization kicked off its 13th annual holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. The holiday event collected more than 4,000 toys for the Las Vegas youth community. Local children gathered to receive...
‘Celebration of Life’ luminary lighting ceremony hosted in Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan Adelson Hospice lit up the night for lives lost. Southern Nevada’s largest non-profit hospice hosted its 4th annual ‘Celebration of Life’ luminary lighting ceremony on Wednesday. Many gathered in Downtown Summerlin to honor those who have passed away and celebrate the...
Bye bye Bally's: Horseshoe Las Vegas rebrand makes its debut
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is making its official debut. Caesars Entertainment said the rebranding of the former Bally's Las Vegas enters a "soft opening phase" on Thursday. That means guests will book their rooms online at "Horseshoe Las Vegas," the company said in an email to...
High Roller set to be lit blue and white to celebrate beginning of Hanukkah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hanukkah is right around the corner. To celebrate, the High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit blue and white on Dec. 18. The High Roller is located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd. The wheel takes 30 minutes to complete...
Open the Books looks at top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're back to open the books, and this week we're focused on the top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas. Open the Books founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to discuss what he found.
Las Vegas law enforcement host annual 'Santa in the Crosswalk' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa made a visit to the valley this morning, looking for people on the naughty list. He walked through a crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard and Bruce with a radio to notify his 'reindeer' that a driver did not yield when he was crossing the street.
MGM Resorts now taking applications for 2023 pool season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It might be the holiday season, but it's already time to think about pool season. MGM Resorts says it's now taking applications for poolside positions at its properties in Las Vegas for 2023. A spokesperson says open positions will include lifeguards, pool attendants, and food...
69-year-old pedestrian dies after struck by car in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing a street in a motorized wheelchair in the south valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Agate Avenue around 4:48 p.m. on Friday.
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile to make stop at Glittering Lights in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is steaming into town this weekend. The notable hot dog-shaped vehicle will be available for photos with guests at Glittering Lights inside the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, from 4:45 pm until the last car goes through.
Donations sought to help dog found in Las Vegas suffering from severe mange
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for some help to treat a 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas. The Foundation said in a Facebook post that Penny came into the shelter on Wednesday night "in itchy agony." Mange is...
Where is the marijuana money for schools, why is Nevada still short in student funding?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Overcrowded classrooms, old textbooks, are teacher shortages are just some of the issues you see across Nevada schools because they say they aren't getting enough money. Earlier this week a national report ranked Nevada near the bottom when it comes to school funding. It's something...
Clark County DA voices 'many concerns' over possible death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County's district attorney said he has "many concerns" when it comes to the possible reprieve for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Steve Wolfson said in a statement provided to News 3 on Friday that he and other district attorneys in the state are looking at options leading up to the Nevada Board of Pardons meeting on Tuesday.
Commonwealth serves up specials for 10th anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Corner Bar Management's stylish cocktail bar, Commonwealth, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend -- and you're invited!. Michael Hatcher and Juan Bernal joined us to share all the details on what they'll be serving up.
