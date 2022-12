Maine-eDNA Undergraduate Student Employment Opportunity. Overview: The Maine-eDNA program is seeking undergraduate students to join our team, a state-wide, multi-institutional initiative establishing Maine as a national leader in environmental monitoring, ecological understanding, and sustainability of coastal ecosystems (https://umaine.edu/edna/). Students will have the opportunity to participate through internship experiences in a range of research projects including fieldwork (for example, eDNA sampling at freshwater and marine sites), laboratory work and/or work in other STEM fields. As part of the Maine-eDNA team, undergraduate employees will gain hands-on research experience and can participate in additional professional development opportunities. These positions are full-time (up to 40 hours per week; $13.80/hr or higher) during May through August, with the option to continue working part-time during the academic year.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO