Ellen DeGeneres Posts Video of Favorite Show Moments With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Brought So Much Joy'
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her late house DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, as someone who "brought so much joy to my life." The former daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sweet video paying tribute to Boss, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 40. The nearly 6-minute video starts with DeGeneres sitting in her host seat during what appears to be the final days of her syndicated talk show.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Praised Him as an 'Inspiring Man' Just Months Before His Death
Just months before his tragic death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored by his wife, Allison Holker, as an inspiration during his 40th birthday soiree. In video shared Oct. 12 on the family's YouTube channel, Boss' family and friends all hit up the hilltop restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California, for a night of dancing and celebrating. The video shows everyone laughing and having a blast before it cuts to Holker giving an impromptu speech dedicated to her now late husband, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Tyler Perry Opens Up About His Own Suicide Attempts as He Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Tyler Perry is opening up about his past suicide attempts while paying tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss.. The dancer, producer and actor died on Tuesday, shocking his family, friends and fans. He was 40 years old. "I've only met [Boss] a couple of times, but he always full...
Nick Cannon says he feels the 'biggest guilt' over not spending enough time with his 11 kids: 'Spread thin'
Nick Cannon shared that he feels the 'biggest guillt' over not being able to spend enough time with his 11 children. Cannon is expecting his 12th child this December.
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Life Is Precious' (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are spreading the message about mental health awareness as they remember their late friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Friday about their efforts with the Movember organization, which aims to "change the face" of men's health. The timing of the chat was bittersweet, as the couple is still mourning the death of Boss, who was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday.
Gwen Stefani's Best Looks From 'The Voice'
Gwen Stefani has been a fashion icon on The Voice! Here are some of her best fits throughout the seasons.
Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman 'Led Me to My Awesome Partner'
Rebel Wilson says that her latest role inspired her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse, the 42-year-old actress plays a woman whose husband suffers a traumatic brain injury, leading her to connect with a woman. In an interview with the Today show,...
Brad Pitt Sets the Record Straight About 'Babylon' Kiss With Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt is opening up about his on-screen kiss with Babylon co-star Margot Robbie. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the Academy Award-winning actor at the film's premiere in Los Angeles Thursday night where he set the record straight. "No, not necessarily," Pitt said when asked about Robbie taking a little...
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
Dionne Warwick Says Pete Davidson 'Hasn't Called Yet,' Shares Excitement for New Doc (Exclusive)
Dionne Warwick is still waiting for a phone call from Pete Davidson! ET spoke to the 82-year-old songstress who revealed that despite a hilarious tweet manifesting a romance with the 29-year-old comedian, the two haven't gotten together. "I'm trolling him -- it's done the tongue in cheek and is smooth...
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
Cardi B Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Offset 'Thank You For Your Love to Me'
Cardi B penned a sweet message for her love! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Offset’s, 31st birthday. "Happy birthday my love. I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me .I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️," she wrote.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
Alex Rodriguez Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro
Alex Rodriguez just made his relationship with Jac Cordeiro Instagram official!. The former New York Yankees star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo of him with the 42-year-old fitness guru/registered nurse. Rodriguez, 47, and Cordeiro were romantically linked back in October, when photographers spotted them out in New York City.
Haley Lu Richardson Absolutely Loses It Upon Meeting Nick Jonas on FaceTime -- See the Fangirl Moment
Beware, Nick Jonas fans. Meeting the singer -- in person or via FaceTime -- may lead to profuse sweating, excessive swearing, shortness of breath and a wee bit of happy tears. Just ask Haley Lu Richardson!. The White Lotus star got the surprise of her life during Wednesday night's appearance...
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
'The Best Man' Cast Promises 'Everything Comes Full Circle' in 'The Final Chapters' (Exclusive)
It's the end of the line, Best Man fans. Allegedly that is! The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres right before Christmas and, according to the film's original stars, it's looking like this will be the official end of their journey altogether. Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut,...
Margot Robbie 'Excited' for Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie á Deux' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie couldn't be more excited to see Lady Gaga step into the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Robbie at the premiere of her new film, Babylon, where she opened up about passing the baton to Gaga for Joker: Folie á Deux.
