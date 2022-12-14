Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Saturday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River West 15.0 17.6 Sat 7 pm CST 16.1 11.2 8.0
Effective: 2022-12-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 01:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Carthage. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Widespread flooding of lowlands upstream and downstream of the State Highway 35 bridge is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 19.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Carthage 17.0 15.9 Sat 7 pm CST 17.5 18.8 18.8
