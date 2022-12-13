Read full article on original website
eriereader.com
The Benefits of Being a Last Second Shopper
The holidays are right around the corner and we all know how stressful and mundane shopping can be. This year, Basement Transmissions takes all of the pressure off by hosting a special event providing both live entertainment and vendors, a perfect curation of locally made gifts for your hardest-to-shop-for friends and family, all the while keeping you entertained by several of Gem City's most beloved musical performers.
erienewsnow.com
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Suicide Raises Concerns About Mental Health During the Holidays
Following the suicide of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the energetic DJ from "The Ellen Degeneres Show," some are concerned with how the holidays may impact mental health struggles. "People feel worthless," said Paul Lukach, Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center of Erie County. "People feel hopeless. As...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/13/22
Rogue was recently surrendered to us because her owner could no longer care for her. She is only 10 months old and will be one year old in February 2023. Her previous owners told us that she is good with people of all ages, cats, and other dogs. They said she is mostly potty trained, but may need a refresher. She is a really sweet girl, and ready to find her forever home! If you are interested in meeting with Rogue, apply today! Visit Rogue at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Significant renovations coming to one Bayfront hotel
Significant upgrades are expected for one bayfront hotel. Daniel Pora, general manager of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, says it is a requirement for the hotel to undergo renovations once every seven years. Pora added that the renovations will involve remodeling all guest rooms, adding new furniture and fixtures, new vinyl and carpet and lighting. […]
yourerie
Some freezing mix late tonight/tomorrow AM
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A warm front approaching the area will force warm air aloft while cold air stays put at the surface. It’s a classic case for some freezing mix. The mix will begin after midnight tonight. In Erie, looks like mainly rain and wet snow, though can’t rule out some freezing rain for early morning commuters.
The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Late last week, the news broke that a piece of American history would be remembered in Erie for years to come through a new historical marker. The announcement was a surprise to many in Erie, including local historical centers. Ford Station is now credited as the first Underground Railroad station in Erie. It […]
wnynewsnow.com
Freezing Rain Brings Slick Driving Conditions To Our Area
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — From Ripley to Randolph, freezing rain paved the way for slick driving, and for some, walking conditions during the day Thursday. Ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch in parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties made travel difficult early on in the day, with untreated side streets, back roads, sidewalks and parking lots the prime place for black ice to form.
Bel-Aire liquidation sale begins today
Everything must go at a liquidation sale for a former Erie hotel. Items from guest rooms — the commercial kitchen, office, and bar and restaurant — in the Bel-Aire Hotel are for sale. The project manager of International Content Liquidations says the public is allowed to come in and shop. She told us the items […]
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. With this convenient recipe, you get four different kinds of cookies from just one batch of dough!. Ingredients. 2 cups butter, softened. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 2 large eggs. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS CLICK ON THIS LINK: SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022. To add a...
Edinboro Market celebrates 5 years in business
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For five years and counting, the mission has remained true: “To provide access to fresh, local food, a marketplace for small farms and food businesses, and an understanding of the importance of both.” Edinboro Market has been serving Erie County shoppers and showcasing local producers and growers faithfully for half a decade now. […]
yourdailylocal.com
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
Erie kids get treated to shopping spree with local law enforcement, first responders
Local law enforcement and first responders are giving children the opportunity to “Shop with a Hero” this holiday season. Children are making memories that will last a lifetime as they are given the opportunity to shop and bond with local heroes. Children from local school districts witnessed a parade outside of the Harborcreek Walmart Monday […]
wnynewsnow.com
Freezing Rain Creates Difficult Conditions For Chautauqua County Crews
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – With freezing rain in the forecast, road crews in Chautauqua County are preparing ahead of the storm. Freezing rain is quite possibly one of the most difficult weather conditions to maneuver, which is why it’s important to be prepared with proper tires on your vehicle.
Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists
A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
erienewsnow.com
PSP Searching for Female Runaway
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
ahn.org
AHN Saint Vincent cuts ribbon for new OBGYN practice
AHN Saint Vincent today cut the ribbon on a brand new obstetrics and gynecology office, located in the Hardner Building on the hospital campus, at 2315 Myrtle Street, Suite G-30. The AHN North Coast OBGYN practice is part of a continuing investment in women’s health services by Allegheny Health Network...
Gun found by TSA at Erie International Airport
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer recently found a handgun and ammunition in carry-on at Erie International Airport. The gun was a .380 caliber and was packed with a magazine loaded with seven bullets. The discovery was made on Friday, Dec. 9. An X-ray machine detected the gun that was being carried […]
WJAC TV
Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
wnynewsnow.com
Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
