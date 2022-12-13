Rogue was recently surrendered to us because her owner could no longer care for her. She is only 10 months old and will be one year old in February 2023. Her previous owners told us that she is good with people of all ages, cats, and other dogs. They said she is mostly potty trained, but may need a refresher. She is a really sweet girl, and ready to find her forever home! If you are interested in meeting with Rogue, apply today! Visit Rogue at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO