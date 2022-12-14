ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

MGM Resorts accepting applications for pool positions in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is getting a jump on pool season by opening online applications for the 2023 season. According to a news release, the company is looking to fill “several hundred positions” at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Local businesses launch campaign to save access to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses around Lake Mead have launched an aggressive campaign to save lake access, raise awareness of the issues and lobby lawmakers for funding. The webpage “Save Lake Mead” describes the challenges facing the National Park Service with the shrinking water levels and current funding,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues

Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada commission recommends hospitals add fentanyl to standard drug screening

Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences

Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gets failing grade for public school funding

Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas

Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Decatur, Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died from injuries sustained from being hit by a car Thursday evening, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement Friday morning that a man, aged 79, was hit by a car near the intersection of South Decature Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: ‘Doritos After Dark’ late-night food experience launching in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving some late-night bites will soon be able to satisfy their hunger with some special Doritos-inspired dishes in Las Vegas. As part of the experience, “Doritos will answer fans’ after-hours hunger with Doritos After Dark, an exhilarating late-night bites menu delivered straight to their doors when they want it most.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

USPIS offers $50K reward in letter carrier robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information in connection to a robbery of a Las Vegas postal worker. According to USPIS, the robbery happened at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 9 near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Law enforcement said they are looking for two suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash identified

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the crash happened around 12:16 a.m. Dec. 16 near Nellis Boulevard and Meikle Lane, south of Lake Mead Boulevard. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was speeding southbound on Nellis when in crossed over the opposite lanes and drove up on the sidewalk. The car continued through a chain-link fence and into a vacant lot, where it eventually hit the metal pole of a billboard and into a brick wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teen faces at least 25 charges in connection with October crime spree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas teen is facing at least 25 charges in relation to a string of burglaries and robberies back in October, according to authorities. Damajha Lofton-Jackson, 17, was arrested Oct. 26 and is being held on $150,000 bond. He is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of burglary, eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of violation of probation, among other charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas-area NICU babies celebrate first holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area NICU patients got to celebrate their first holiday season Thursday. Preemies and parents at St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson participated in a holiday party with doctors, nurses and staff. The hospital’s littlest patients got to dress up in their holiday best.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy