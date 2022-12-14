Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox5 KVVU
MGM Resorts accepting applications for pool positions in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International is getting a jump on pool season by opening online applications for the 2023 season. According to a news release, the company is looking to fill “several hundred positions” at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts says...
Fox5 KVVU
Local businesses launch campaign to save access to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses around Lake Mead have launched an aggressive campaign to save lake access, raise awareness of the issues and lobby lawmakers for funding. The webpage “Save Lake Mead” describes the challenges facing the National Park Service with the shrinking water levels and current funding,...
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Retired Christmas displays from the Las Vegas Strip have been restored and revived for the public to see in larger-than-life creations, thanks to the team from the Drag Brunch Show at Treasure Island. Bryan Watkins, known by his stage name Shannel, headlines the Drag Brunch...
Fox5 KVVU
City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada commission recommends hospitals add fentanyl to standard drug screening
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gets failing grade for public school funding
Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
Fox5 KVVU
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced Thursday that the property will once again celebrate New Year’s Eve with a fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas. In addition to the fireworks show at midnight, the Plaza shared that this year’s event will also debut a drone display.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas
Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Decatur, Charleston
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died from injuries sustained from being hit by a car Thursday evening, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement Friday morning that a man, aged 79, was hit by a car near the intersection of South Decature Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: ‘Doritos After Dark’ late-night food experience launching in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving some late-night bites will soon be able to satisfy their hunger with some special Doritos-inspired dishes in Las Vegas. As part of the experience, “Doritos will answer fans’ after-hours hunger with Doritos After Dark, an exhilarating late-night bites menu delivered straight to their doors when they want it most.”
Fox5 KVVU
USPIS offers $50K reward in letter carrier robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information in connection to a robbery of a Las Vegas postal worker. According to USPIS, the robbery happened at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 9 near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Law enforcement said they are looking for two suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier.
Fox5 KVVU
Man sentenced to federal prison in international theft scheme created accounts in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A U.S. man who once resided in Ukraine was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison by the federal justice system for his role in an international criminal enterprise to steal money from victims’ bank accounts. Harold Sobel, 69, aided others in creating fake websites...
Fox5 KVVU
2 women identified, charged in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash claiming the lives of 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police announced charges for the women involved in a crash that killed two-year-old Rose Wilmer and three-year-old Taylor Wilmer earlier this week. The two women have been identified as Kaleah Manning, 25, and Raenysa Washington, 23. Police confirmed Manning, the girls’ aunt,...
Fox5 KVVU
24-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash identified
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the crash happened around 12:16 a.m. Dec. 16 near Nellis Boulevard and Meikle Lane, south of Lake Mead Boulevard. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was speeding southbound on Nellis when in crossed over the opposite lanes and drove up on the sidewalk. The car continued through a chain-link fence and into a vacant lot, where it eventually hit the metal pole of a billboard and into a brick wall.
Fox5 KVVU
Vigil to be held for 2 toddlers killed in suspected North Las Vegas DUI crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memorial continues to grow at the crash site on Lone Mountain Road and North Scott Robinson Boulevard. One neighbor has arranged a candlelight service to raise awareness about car seat safety and remember the lives of two little girls. The crash happened on Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas teen faces at least 25 charges in connection with October crime spree
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas teen is facing at least 25 charges in relation to a string of burglaries and robberies back in October, according to authorities. Damajha Lofton-Jackson, 17, was arrested Oct. 26 and is being held on $150,000 bond. He is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of burglary, eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of violation of probation, among other charges.
Fox5 KVVU
Home invasion suspect held victim captive for 8 hours before robbing him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A homeless man is facing felony charges for allegedly invading an elderly man’s home and kidnapping him for hours - even showering in the apartment - before running off with the man’s belongings, according to authorities. Nathan Maynard, 33, is charged with domestic...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas-area NICU babies celebrate first holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-area NICU patients got to celebrate their first holiday season Thursday. Preemies and parents at St. Rose Siena Hospital in Henderson participated in a holiday party with doctors, nurses and staff. The hospital’s littlest patients got to dress up in their holiday best.
Comments / 0