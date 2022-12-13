Read full article on original website
Related
mamalikestocook.com
Garlic Lover’s Garlic Butter Recipe
Those of us who love lots of garlic taste will love my quick and easy recipe for homemade garlic lover’s garlic butter. The flavored garlic is great to serve for special occasions, but is easy enough to make even for a weeknight supper. As you can see from the...
mamalikestocook.com
Air Fryer Polenta Recipe
You can make easy and delicious air fryer polenta medallions, when you start with shelf stable pre-cooked polenta in a tube. This is a simple snack or side dish that doesn’t require any advanced cooking skills. Teens who are capable of using a knife and an air fryer will...
Comments / 0