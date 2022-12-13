ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Garlic Lover’s Garlic Butter Recipe

Those of us who love lots of garlic taste will love my quick and easy recipe for homemade garlic lover’s garlic butter. The flavored garlic is great to serve for special occasions, but is easy enough to make even for a weeknight supper. As you can see from the...
Air Fryer Polenta Recipe

You can make easy and delicious air fryer polenta medallions, when you start with shelf stable pre-cooked polenta in a tube. This is a simple snack or side dish that doesn’t require any advanced cooking skills. Teens who are capable of using a knife and an air fryer will...

