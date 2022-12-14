Read full article on original website
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might already have their future left fielder on the roster
The New York Yankees have been taking an extremely patient approach to filling the vacant left field spot left by Andrew Benintendi in free agency. General manager Brian Cashman acquired Benintendi at the deadline this past summer, but they failed to secure him on a contract extension, electing to sign a new deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency next offseason will be a topic of conversation all year long. Ohtani will have 30 teams interested in his services, and should end up with a record contract. Among those teams who will surely be interested in adding Ohtani is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many...
Yardbarker
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
The Giants signed Carlos Correa on Tuesday, and while the Angels weren't heavily connected to the superstar shortstop, there was at least some level of hope they could land the guy who used to torment them with the division-rival Astros. But Correa's signing in San Francisco could open up a different possibility for the Halos at short.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Another Mets Addition
The New York Mets have made another move in an attempt to strengthen their roster for the 2023 season. Late on Thursday, New York came to an agreement with veteran catcher Omar Narvaez on a one-year, $8 million contract that includes a $7 million player option for the 2024 season.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
Yardbarker
New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category
The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
Caps’ Alex Ovechkin looks to make history vs. Red Wings
Alex Ovechkin could tie or surpass Gordie Howe, Detroit’s greatest player, for second place on the NHL’s all-time goal list
Yardbarker
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable All-Star free agent
Martinez profiles as more of a DH at this point in his career. That makes any pursuit of him somewhat curious from Boston’s perspective as the team just signed Masataka Yoshida, another iffy defensive player, to a big contract. One would think Martinez would prefer a landing spot where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson signs huge contract from NL team
Swanson had been consistently linked to the Cubs during free agency, with the team making it clear they were interested in free agent shortstops. Swanson was always viewed as the most likely target, even after the contracts handed out to Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa risked driving up his price further.
Yardbarker
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract
Jones, an outfielder and pitcher, was a part of three minor league teams in 2022. For those three teams, he went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, and allowed zero home runs in 22 games and 21 innings pitched. As an outfielder, Jones's last known stats were...
Yardbarker
Clayton Kershaw Confirms One Thing About His Future in Baseball
The other team, of course, is the Texas Rangers, the team Kershaw grew up rooting for and that plays near his home in the Dallas area. After the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Kershaw has hit free agency and been wooed by the Rangers, but both times, he chose to stick with the only organization he's ever known, the one that drafted him in the first round of the 2006 draft.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update
Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs made their biggest free agent signing in years Saturday, agreeing to terms with shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year, $177 million contract. Swanson is expected to play shortstop, with Nico Hoerner moving to second base, a position he had played in 2020 and 2021, prior to the Cubs trading Javier Baez. Nick Madrigal would DH, if the club doesn't trade him.
Yardbarker
Justin Turner Rumors: Minnesota Twins Among Teams Interested
The Los Angeles Dodgers held a $16 million team option on Justin Turner for the 2023 season but they opted to decline it in favor of paying a $2 million buyout, which made him a free agent. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said re-signing Turner is a...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears add two pass catchers to active roster vs. Eagles
The Chicago Bears added two players to their active roster for Week 15. The Chicago Bears had several pass catchers dealing with injuries this week. The Bears ruled wide receiver, Chase Claypool, out for the Bears’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury. Tight end Trevon Wesco was ruled out as well. With wide receiver, Darnell Mooney lost for the season due to injury, the Bears needed to add players to the active roster for their game Sunday.
