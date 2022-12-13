ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
abc27 News

Curt Simmons, last surviving member of Phillies 1950 team, dies

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Curt Simmons, the Phillies Wall of Fame starting pitcher and last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” club, has died. He was 93. The Phillies announced Simmons passing on Tuesday, saying he passed away at his Ambler home. Simmons completed a 20-year Major League career as one of the greatest […]
usflnewsroom.com

Top Stadium Options for a USFL Philadelphia Hub

The USFL reportedly is looking into Northern Conference hubs in Detroit and Philadelphia metro areas, according to Tony Paul or The Detroit News. New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo mentioned in a now-deleted interview that it was likely that four teams will play in Detroit in 2023. Nothing to this point has been finalized and a hub in Philadelphia remains very much in the cards.
