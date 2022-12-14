TheHandi-Van survey needs your input

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services has announced a survey is up for riders to give their feedback.

If you have taken a trip with TheHandi-Van in recent months, then DTS wants to know how your experience was. The survey is meant to help DTS improve the quality of ride experiences for its patrons.

The survey is online and available in English, Chuukese, Ilokano, Japanese (日本語), Chinese (中文) and Tagalog.

Of course, you can request a paper copy of the survey. All you need to do is contact DTS.