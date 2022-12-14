ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc10.com

California Drought: Exceptionally dry conditions drop by nearly half

SACRAMENTO, Calif — There is finally some good news to report in terms of the drought - exceptional drought conditions have dropped by almost half from nearly 13% to 7%. That 7% still resides on the San Joaquin Valley which has been largely deprived of meaningful, soaking rainfall the last three years apart from a few atmospheric river events.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California

In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid

In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New California Laws to Know in 2023

The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State

Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy