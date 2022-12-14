Read full article on original website
PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase of $50 for monthly bill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With colder temperatures this season, comes higher heating bills. PG&E says most customers can expect to see an average increase of around $50 a month — putting part of the blame on a short supply of natural gas. One California organization says PG&E could be doing more to lower your monthly […]
indybay.org
After spending $20 M, oil industry gathers enough signatures for initiative against setbacks law
After oil corporations pumped $20 million into the effort, the California Independent Petroleum Association (CIPA) announced on Dec. 12 that it has collected enough signatures to qualify a petition to undo Senate Bill (SB) 1137, a bill banning new oil drilling within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, hospitals and other facilities.
GV Wire
California Ban on Gas Appliances Starts With Jan. 1 ‘All Electric’ Rule
New homes and buildings that are constructed in 2023 will have to have electric supply panels and circuitry to support all-electric appliances and heating under a building code update approved two years ago by the California Energy Commission. The new building code doesn’t ban the sale of natural gas appliances...
Haney bill would prevent landlords from charging tenants huge security deposits
A new bill would protect California renters from paying more than a month’s rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California’s new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit.
Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection suit involving 4 California counties
Capital One was sued by district attorneys in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Santa Clara counties for allegedly making excessive phone calls to collect on past due accounts.
chulavistatoday.com
California will not require employers to provide exclusion pay to workers with COVID under new rules
Companies in it will not be forced to pay employees who caught the coronavirus while on the job under a new rule passed 6-1 by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. The board voted on Thursday to end the rule in 2023 partially because it has become harder...
CNBC
California cuts payments to homeowners for solar panels feeding energy back to the grid
The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday passed a proposal that will reduce compensation provided to households for the surplus electricity their rooftop solar panels contribute to the electric grid. Today's unanimous vote by the five-member commission was monitored across the country, since California is widely viewed as a leader...
abc10.com
California Drought: Exceptionally dry conditions drop by nearly half
SACRAMENTO, Calif — There is finally some good news to report in terms of the drought - exceptional drought conditions have dropped by almost half from nearly 13% to 7%. That 7% still resides on the San Joaquin Valley which has been largely deprived of meaningful, soaking rainfall the last three years apart from a few atmospheric river events.
proclaimerscv.com
Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California
In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s minimum wage is rising next month because of inflation. Here’s what it will be
This January, California’s minimum wage will rise to $15.50. That represents an increase of 50 cents-an-hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $1.50 an hour for those with 25 or fewer. It’s the first time that the minimum wage is the same for all employers in the state regardless of size.
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
NBC Los Angeles
New California Laws to Know in 2023
The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and educational websites, cited within the story**
Here are the most frequently asked Middle Class Tax Refund questions
How do you activate your Middle Class Tax Refund debit card? How do will you receive? What if you accidentally threw it away? 7 On Your Side has the answers!
6,500+ Californians who took out student loans from SoCal-based company eligible for some money back
More than 6,500 Californians who took out student loans from an L.A.-based company will be getting some of their money back as part of a lawsuit.
southarkansassun.com
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
Stimulus update: California residents getting tax refunds worth up to $1,050 next month
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
