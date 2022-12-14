Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed again on Friday
All Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools are closed again Friday due to snowy road conditions. It’s the Anchorage School District’s second snow day in a row and the sixth one in two weeks. For the Mat-Su Borough School District, it’s the fifth straight remote learning day and seventh since last Monday.
mixfmalaska.com
Dimond Park Field House Turf for Tots closed December 22 – January 2
It will open back up to its regular scheduled hours on Tuesday, January 3. During the tournament, the track will remain open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., except for December 26 and January 2 when it will be closed due to the observed holiday.
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declares December “ski or sled to work month”
At a sparsely-attended press conference on the Park Strip, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that his office had declared December “ski or sled to work month.” According to Bronson, roads and sidewalks will be minimally plowed or remain buried under giant snowdrifts in order to encourage residents to engage in healthier forms of wintertime transportation.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed after 3rd major snowstorm hits the region
Anchorage and Mat-Su Borough schools and state offices are closed Thursday after a third major winter storm this month coated the area with snow overnight. The school closures were announced Wednesday night due to heavy snow and hazardous road conditions. It’s Mat-Su’s fourth straight remote learning day and Anchorage’s fifth snow day in about a week. Both districts also canceled most after-school activities Thursday.
rasmuson.org
Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
Anchorage Press self-cancels print edition, goes digital only, as parent company downsizes
The leftist Anchorage Press, which has provided alternative news and facts on a weekly basis for decades, has quit publication of its newsprint edition and packed up its offices in downtown Anchorage. It’s going online only. The managing editor announced the end of the publication to freelancers and online...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage schools closed Thursday as snowstorm continues
All Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools are closed Thursday. The Anchorage School District and Mat-Su Borough School District announced the closures Wednesday evening, citing heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions. The Anchorage and Mat-Su regions are under winter storm warnings until 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service is calling...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar. Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
akbizmag.com
Chiropractic Franchise Opens First Wasilla Location
A nationwide chain of chiropractic clinics signed a multi-unit franchise agreement for three locations in Alaska. The first is now open in Wasilla. Arizona-based The Joint Corp., the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic network, reached a deal with franchisees Ron and Julie Kluff, James and Toni Petersen, and Jerusha Overton. The Kluffs own three The Joint locations in Utah, and the Petersons are previous franchisees who have rejoined the brand. Overton will operate the businesses on behalf of the group.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
alaskapublic.org
Should snow — in Anchorage, Alaska — be this disruptive?
Last week, Jovell Rennie of downtown Anchorage tweeted an open offer to help out drivers stuck in the snow. Since then, he’s unstuck more than 20 people. He said it’s his favorite winter activity. “I was like, completely serious. Cause, it feels good, you know?” he said. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Successive winter storms blanket Alaska in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.
alaskasnewssource.com
No more snow—but it will get cold
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage teachers say they’re concerned about a proposal to increase class sizes
The Anchorage School Board will decide Monday on several proposals to help close a major budget deficit for next school year. Among the suggestions the board has expressed support for is increasing the pupil-to-teacher ratio by one. But teachers say they have a lot of concerns about adding even more students to already packed classrooms, including negative impacts to student learning and student safety.
alaskasnewssource.com
A very Alaskan Christmas
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Delta Discovery
Community pays final respects to unaccompanied veterans
Service members and civilians came together to pay their final respects to five veterans during an unaccompanied funeral service at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 30, 2022. When a veteran of any branch passes away, efforts are taken to locate and identify the family or...
alaskasnewssource.com
Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. ASD recommends only axing one school in latest set of cost-cutting suggestions. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s back to back (to back?) snowstorm totals pushing city toward December record
Anchorage and other parts of Southcentral are still digging out from — not one, but two — big snowstorms in a week. And there’s more on the way. In that one-week period, the National Weather Service’s official measuring spot on the city’s west side got almost exactly 30 inches of snow, with more reported to the east and on the Anchorage Hillside. That’s about three-quarters of the way to the all-time record for the whole month of December.
