The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers and designated hitter J.D. Martinez have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Martinez, who also can play the corner outfield spots, hit .274 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs last season with Boston. The move reunites Martinez with Mookie Betts, who was traded from Boston to Los Angeles in February 2020.
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Chiefs didn't lead until the second half against the Texans, but an overtime win gave Kansas City its seventh straight AFC West title.
Welcome to the weird two-week stretch where nothing really gets done and everyone’s just riding it through the holidays. (Well, unless you work in the restaurant industry, or shipping, or retail, or the healthcare industry, or janitorial services, or at a gas station, or an airport, or a place of worship, or as a musician, or don’t celebrate anything around this time of year.)
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé head the selections for the team of the tournament as chosen by writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press. Messi is joined by Argentina teammates Julián Álvarez and Nicolas Otamendi while the France players alongside Mbappé are Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez. Ten of the 11 players selected reached the semifinals. In-demand England midfielder Jude Bellingham is the exception. The team was picked using the 4-3-3 formation preferred by most nations at this World Cup.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four, beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in the first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019.Tyler Herro added 21 points and Duncan Robinson and Max Strauss had 12 each for the Heat. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points for San Antonio. At 9-20, they are last in the Western Conference. The game was the 31st in Mexico, more than any other country outside of the U.S. and Canada.
