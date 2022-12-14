Read full article on original website
BBC
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Popculture
Musician Dies in Car Crash: Tributes Pour in for David Leadbetter
David Leadbetter, a musician who found fame in South Africa, died in a car crash in Somerset, England on Nov. 24. He was 64. The guitarist's wife, Michelle, said her husband was a "humorous, spiritual, compassionate" man. The crash happened at about 19:25 GMT in Clavertown Down Road, reports BBC...
BBC
Woman left terrified at Cambridge Christmas party spiking
A woman who believes she was spiked by injection on a Christmas work night out said she was left "absolutely terrified" and unable to move. Sophie Day, 26, was drinking with colleagues in Cambridge on 9 December when she suddenly fell ill after leaving to go to the toilets. Ms...
Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Briton killed in Qatari oil rig incident
The family of a 38-year-old man who died after a “non-work related incident” involving three Britons onboard an oil rig in Qatar have paid tribute to a “one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul”.Robert Robson, of Tyne and Wear, was working on the Seafox Burj oil rig off the coast of the Middle Eastern country when he died following the incident in the early hours of Monday.A second Briton was also injured and treated in hospital with a third having been detained by the authorities investigating the incident.All three men were contractors working for Film-Ocean, an underwater inspection company based in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.Robbie...
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC
South African worshippers swept away in Jukskei river flash flood
Fourteen people have died in South Africa after a flash flood in a river swept away worshippers taking part in a church ceremony. Some of the more than 30 congregants were standing on rocks in the river on Saturday when a torrent of water surged through, an eyewitness said. The...
Woman dies after crowd crush outside Asake concert in London
A woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died, police said Saturday. London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night, where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform. The Metropolitan...
10 Dead, Including 5 Children, in France Apartment Building Fire
The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. in the ground floor of the multistory building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon An early-morning apartment fire near Lyon, France has killed 10, including five children, and injured at least 14 others, according to multiple reports. The fire started at around 3 a.m. on the ground floor of a multistory apartment building in the town of Vaulx-en-Velin, according to French authorities, per CNN. Smoke obscured evacuation routes and forced residents to seek help by exiting outside windows via ladders, which hindered efforts to reach victims, the...
BBC
Man offers puppies in bucket to people in Manchester street
A man holding a bucket of puppies offered them to strangers in the street, an animal sanctuary has said. Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary in Melling said it had taken the one-week-old puppies in on Monday after their "terrible ordeal" in icy conditions. The litter of nine "arrived quite cold and...
BBC
Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC
Investigation after two boys found dead in London home
An investigation has started after two boys were found dead at a home in Dagenham, east London, the Metropolitan Police said. A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to the incident. The boys, aged two and five, were found at the property in Cornwallis Road by emergency...
Three boys dead after falling through icy lake as 6-year-old remains critical
Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, West Midlands Police has said.Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon after falling through ice.A search of the lake is continuing after reports up to six children fell in, but authorities have warned it is “no longer a search and rescue operation”.The four children were all in cardiac arrest when rescue teams pulled them out.They were rushed to hospital but West Midlands...
Balloons and rainbows at funeral for girl who died after contracting Strep A
Balloons were released into the sky as a large crowd gathered in Belfast for the funeral of a five-year girl who died after contracting Strep A.Several mourners wore rainbow coloured ties as they said farewell to Stella-Lily McCorkindale.Floral tributes, included ones shaped as an angel and a teddy bear, were placed outside her grandmother’s home in the north of the city ahead of the funeral on Wednesday afternoon.More than one hundred people stood outside the terraced house as Stella-Lily’s pink coffin painted with rainbows and stars was taken outside after a funeral gathering.The song Shake it Off by Taylor Swift...
BBC
Tribute to 'kindest' motorcyclist killed in crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have described him as “the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet”. Nineteen-year-old Alex Lewis from Cockett, Swansea, died on 2 December following a crash on St Helen’s Road, Swansea, after an attempted police traffic stop.
Solihull lake: Boys died trying to save friend who trapped leg in ice, friend says
Four boys who fell into a frozen lake in Solihull were trying to save a friend whose leg got stuck in the ice, it has been revealed. Three boys aged 11, 10, and eight years old died after the incident at Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday afternoon, while a six-year-old boy remains in a critical condition. Tommy Barnet, 10, told Sky News: “They were all playing on the ice, one got their legs stuck in the ice and then ... his friends went to go and save him, but they all fell in."“When it was summer, we used to...
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Four children in hospital after being pulled from Solihull lake
West Midlands fire service said reports indicated the children were playing on the ice before falling through
