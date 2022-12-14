Read full article on original website
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
Bible John: The forgotten women at the heart of a serial killer mystery
Patricia Docker, Jemima MacDonald and Helen Puttock were murdered in Glasgow in the late 1960s. Their names became synonymous with Bible John - the man believed to have been responsible for all three killings. Journalist Audrey Gillan reassesses the case to find out who these women were and to tell their forgotten stories.
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
People on frozen water prompts urgent warning from police forces
Many calls about children and adults on frozen water have sparked urgent pleas from police forces, as England is gripped with ice warnings. It has been one week since four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull. Recent incidents have been reported...
Angel Lynn: Kidnap victim's home transformation begins
A 22-year-old left brain-damaged by her ex-boyfriend's botched kidnap attempt could be back home for good by next Christmas, her family says. Angel Lynn was 19 when Chay Bowskill bundled her into a van after an argument. She fell out of the vehicle at 60mph and was badly injured. She...
Bury ex-lollipop lady died on road she campaigned to make safer
A former lollipop lady died after she was hit by a van on a road which she had campaigned to make safer. Irene Allen, 87, was seriously injured on Walmersley Road in Bury on 6 December and died five days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Her daughter Melanie paid...
Sean Fox and Mark Hall murders carried out by 'same gunmen', say police
Police have formally linked the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall, who were both killed in west Belfast almost one year apart. Sean Fox, 42, died after being shot multiple times inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club off the Suffolk Road on 2 October. Mark Hall, 31,...
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020. A man, aged 40, and a woman,...
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery. Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance...
Man who died on oil rig was amazing, says family
A British man who died on an oil rig off Qatar was "one of a kind", his family has said. Robert Robson, 38, from the Tyne and Wear area, died in an unspecified non-work-related incident at an offshore platform on Monday. Two other British men were said to be involved,...
Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police. The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Officers were initially called to...
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
Manchester man who threatened to disfigure ex with acid is jailed
A man who threatened to disfigure his ex-partner with acid has been jailed. Mohammed Aamer Imtiaz, of Manchester, also tracked her movements, sent her repeated malicious messages and threatened to have her raped. The 36-year-old was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to three years behind bars for controlling and coercive...
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney ex feels 'lucky I still have my life'
A former partner of Jordan McSweeney, who was jailed for at least 38 years for murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, has described how she feels "lucky I still have my life" having been abused numerous times by him during their relationship. Samantha Bryan, 30, met McSweeney when she was 14...
Rare tractor to be restored after Dorset charity run crash
The owner of a rare tractor that has raised more than £60,000 for good causes has vowed to restore it after it was wrecked during a charity event. The 1982 International 1255XL and a car collided on Sunday during the WillDoes tractor run near Cerne Abbas, Dorset. Owner Philip...
