ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Affordable housing project near Oscar Mayer site unanimously approved

Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday approved a project that will bring 553 all-affordable units to an area adjacent to the former Oscar Mayer plant at 2007 Roth St. It is the first project to be proposed as part of the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, which City Council approved in July 2021.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Family Counseling closing Dec. 15

After more than four decades of helping serve the mental health needs of Stoughton area residents, Stoughton Family Counseling services (SFC) will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to a LCSW Dec. 12 news release, the move was prompted by the retirement of owner David Druckenbrod. Associated therapists...
STOUGHTON, WI
x1071.com

Autopsy Confirms Traffic Fatality in Lafayette County

An autopsy has confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. A release from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says that 73 year old Eugene Dinger of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of Highway 78 on December 7. This marks the first motor vehicle fatality on Lafayette County roadways this year. Dinger’s vehicle was found submerged in the river and he was found dead inside. Officials determined Dinger was driving north on Highway 78 when his car crossed over the southbound lane of the road, hit the guardrail, went airborne and landed in the river.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
BELOIT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin health systems see longer waits at urgent care, ERs

MADISON, Wis. — An increase in seasonal illnesses, which includes the flu and COVID-19, has led to more patients seeking care at urgent care clinics and emergency departments. What You Need To Know. Respiratory viruses, which include the flu and COVID-19, have more Wisconsinites looking for care at emergency...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students

The food closet program models a similar one started by UW Health. A Dane Co. veterinarian faces multiple allegations of abusing several dogs and a cat that were being treated at his clinic. St. Olaf’s Parish worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault allegations. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy