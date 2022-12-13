Read full article on original website
MMSD cancels class, among dozens of cancellations across southern Wisconsin
The Madison Metropolitan School District has canceled class for Thursday, one of more than 90 school cancellations and delays across southern Wisconsin.
School district speaks on Watertown fire that left three students dead
MADISON, Wis. — When three students were killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Watertown Unified School District implemented its school safety plan. “When you have a tragedy like this in your community, it always takes time, and really what that means for us is to, you know, have some patience and a lot of kindness and offer...
Janesville City Council approves purchase for additional industrial development
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville City Council approved the purchase of 129 acres of land for additional industrial development. The 129 acres purchased are on CTH G, south of the Dollar General facility. The city also has the option to purchase an additional 267.5 acres. According to the City...
Affordable housing project near Oscar Mayer site unanimously approved
Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday approved a project that will bring 553 all-affordable units to an area adjacent to the former Oscar Mayer plant at 2007 Roth St. It is the first project to be proposed as part of the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, which City Council approved in July 2021.
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks -- including possible fines for using too much.
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
Stoughton Family Counseling closing Dec. 15
After more than four decades of helping serve the mental health needs of Stoughton area residents, Stoughton Family Counseling services (SFC) will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to a LCSW Dec. 12 news release, the move was prompted by the retirement of owner David Druckenbrod. Associated therapists...
Autopsy Confirms Traffic Fatality in Lafayette County
An autopsy has confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. A release from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says that 73 year old Eugene Dinger of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of Highway 78 on December 7. This marks the first motor vehicle fatality on Lafayette County roadways this year. Dinger’s vehicle was found submerged in the river and he was found dead inside. Officials determined Dinger was driving north on Highway 78 when his car crossed over the southbound lane of the road, hit the guardrail, went airborne and landed in the river.
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
Wisconsin Public Service moving ahead with $451M solar and battery project
A $451 million solar and battery project is moving forward in southern Wisconsin, the latest in a series of developments from utilities working to meet goals to cut carbon emissions. Last week, the state Public Service Commission unanimously approved Wisconsin Public Service's purchase of the Darien Solar Energy Center. The...
Wisconsin health systems see longer waits at urgent care, ERs
MADISON, Wis. — An increase in seasonal illnesses, which includes the flu and COVID-19, has led to more patients seeking care at urgent care clinics and emergency departments. What You Need To Know. Respiratory viruses, which include the flu and COVID-19, have more Wisconsinites looking for care at emergency...
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city.
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students
The food closet program models a similar one started by UW Health. A Dane Co. veterinarian faces multiple allegations of abusing several dogs and a cat that were being treated at his clinic. St. Olaf’s Parish worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault allegations. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
RockfordScanner.com : Fully Engulfed Residential Fire in Winnebago County, Several FD Assisting
A MABAS (Mutual Aid) has been dispatched. This is currently a 2nd alarm fire. Several fire departments are assisting. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and...
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
FBI offering $10K reward for suspected serial Culver's robber in Wisconsin
The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial Culver's robber in Southern Wisconsin.
