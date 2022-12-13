An autopsy has confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. A release from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says that 73 year old Eugene Dinger of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of Highway 78 on December 7. This marks the first motor vehicle fatality on Lafayette County roadways this year. Dinger’s vehicle was found submerged in the river and he was found dead inside. Officials determined Dinger was driving north on Highway 78 when his car crossed over the southbound lane of the road, hit the guardrail, went airborne and landed in the river.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO