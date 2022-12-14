Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000
City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
BBC
Bible John: The forgotten women at the heart of a serial killer mystery
Patricia Docker, Jemima MacDonald and Helen Puttock were murdered in Glasgow in the late 1960s. Their names became synonymous with Bible John - the man believed to have been responsible for all three killings. Journalist Audrey Gillan reassesses the case to find out who these women were and to tell their forgotten stories.
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
People on frozen water prompts urgent warning from police forces
Many calls about children and adults on frozen water have sparked urgent pleas from police forces, as England is gripped with ice warnings. It has been one week since four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull. Recent incidents have been reported...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Bury ex-lollipop lady died on road she campaigned to make safer
A former lollipop lady died after she was hit by a van on a road which she had campaigned to make safer. Irene Allen, 87, was seriously injured on Walmersley Road in Bury on 6 December and died five days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Her daughter Melanie paid...
BBC
Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery. Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance...
BBC
Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020. A man, aged 40, and a woman,...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
How a teenager created one of the UK’s last celluloid-only cinemas
While studying for his A-levels, Joe Cornick undertook a project close to his heart. He wanted to recreate a retro cinema utilising the local village hall where he grew up. Though the 1930s Coronation Hall in Slindon, West Sussex, had a full projection box, no projectors had ever been put in. So in 2019, nearly 100 years later, Cornick installed a full 35mm projection facility – thanks to a generous donation of equipment from a cinema in Tonbridge, Kent, had gone fully digital.
BBC
Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
BBC
Stretford and Urmston by-election: Time for a Labour government, says Starmer after win
Sir Keir Starmer has said "it's time for a Labour government", after the party comfortably held Stretford and Urmston in a by-election. The Labour leader said the result, which saw the party increase its share of the vote, showed people were "fed up of 12 years of Tory failure". Andrew...
BBC
Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland
Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 1,700 properties still without supplies. Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected. Many of those...
UK Mulls Ban On Many Single-Use Plastics In England
The proposal could bar the sale of plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene cups.
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Manchester man who threatened to disfigure ex with acid is jailed
A man who threatened to disfigure his ex-partner with acid has been jailed. Mohammed Aamer Imtiaz, of Manchester, also tracked her movements, sent her repeated malicious messages and threatened to have her raped. The 36-year-old was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to three years behind bars for controlling and coercive...
Comments / 0