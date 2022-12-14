While studying for his A-levels, Joe Cornick undertook a project close to his heart. He wanted to recreate a retro cinema utilising the local village hall where he grew up. Though the 1930s Coronation Hall in Slindon, West Sussex, had a full projection box, no projectors had ever been put in. So in 2019, nearly 100 years later, Cornick installed a full 35mm projection facility – thanks to a generous donation of equipment from a cinema in Tonbridge, Kent, had gone fully digital.

2 DAYS AGO