On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Mia Raven needed an anthem. The self-proclaimed “Alabama abortion lady” knew the court ruling meant the end of legal abortion in the state, so after hearing the news, she got in her car and rushed to Reproductive Health Services, a local abortion clinic in Montgomery where she’d worked on and off since 2015. She’d only been there for a few hours, and already, five former patients had stopped by looking for information. “They didn’t know where to go except to the people who helped them,” Raven said, remembering others who came by to express their support or condolences. “Just people randomly pulling up to the clinic and telling us they love us and to be strong,” she said. “That broke me.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO