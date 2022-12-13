ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions

A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

LGBTQ voters expect legislation targeting abortion, transgender health care to surge next year

LGBTQ Americans are bracing for increased legislative attacks on reproductive rights and access to gender-affirming health care from newly-elected federal and state officials, according to a new poll commissioned by GLAAD and first shared with The Hill. An overwhelming majority of LGBTQ voters in a post-election survey said the pace of bills introduced in Congress…
MISSOURI STATE
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
Elle

Abortion Clinics Across the U.S. Are Closing. ﻿Advocates—and Protesters—Are Still Showing Up

On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Mia Raven needed an anthem. The self-proclaimed “Alabama abortion lady” knew the court ruling meant the end of legal abortion in the state, so after hearing the news, she got in her car and rushed to Reproductive Health Services, a local abortion clinic in Montgomery where she’d worked on and off since 2015. She’d only been there for a few hours, and already, five former patients had stopped by looking for information. “They didn’t know where to go except to the people who helped them,” Raven said, remembering others who came by to express their support or condolences. “Just people randomly pulling up to the clinic and telling us they love us and to be strong,” she said. “That broke me.”
ALABAMA STATE
Montana Free Press

Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings

A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Senate Democrats introduce bill funding travel for abortions

Senate Democrats on Thursday introduced a bill that would help fund expenses for women who need to travel to undergo abortion procedures.   “Right now in states across the country, Americans are unable to make their own health care decisions. Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to…
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Ban on Religious Freedom Grounds

(Reuters) - A second Indiana judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing its law banning most abortions after Jewish, Muslim and other non-Christian women challenged it in a lawsuit. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch issued a preliminary injunction against the Republican-backed law, which prohibits abortions with limited...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy