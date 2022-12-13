Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Indiana doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old seeks to bar AG access to patient records
An Indiana physician who said she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in June is awaiting a ruling from a judge on whether the state's attorney general will be allowed to access patients' medical records and investigate abortion providers. A lawsuit filed earlier this month by Dr. Caitlin...
Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine
The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.
This Group Wants to Teach You How to Get Abortions Even Where They're Banned
Mayday Health is on the front lines of the next battle over abortion rights: the information war.
Looming ‘Apocalyptic’ Court Decision Could Ban Abortion Pills Nationwide
A right-wing effort to pull FDA approval of mifepristone would have immediate and devastating consequences.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
Kristen Petranek has a history of miscarriages – and she has diabetes, which makes pregnancy risky. She fears that if something goes wrong, her state's law may inhibit doctors from helping her.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank to convince voters abortion extremism is normal. They failed.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank, spending $400 million to support abortion extremism. They failed and didn’t stop huge victories by pro-life governors.
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions
A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
LGBTQ voters expect legislation targeting abortion, transgender health care to surge next year
LGBTQ Americans are bracing for increased legislative attacks on reproductive rights and access to gender-affirming health care from newly-elected federal and state officials, according to a new poll commissioned by GLAAD and first shared with The Hill. An overwhelming majority of LGBTQ voters in a post-election survey said the pace of bills introduced in Congress…
Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
Dangerous fake abortion pills sold over eBay following Roe reversal: Report
Fake, cheap abortion pills being sold on eBay are reportedly dangerous and predatory toward pregnant women looking for abortion access.
Elle
Abortion Clinics Across the U.S. Are Closing. Advocates—and Protesters—Are Still Showing Up
On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Mia Raven needed an anthem. The self-proclaimed “Alabama abortion lady” knew the court ruling meant the end of legal abortion in the state, so after hearing the news, she got in her car and rushed to Reproductive Health Services, a local abortion clinic in Montgomery where she’d worked on and off since 2015. She’d only been there for a few hours, and already, five former patients had stopped by looking for information. “They didn’t know where to go except to the people who helped them,” Raven said, remembering others who came by to express their support or condolences. “Just people randomly pulling up to the clinic and telling us they love us and to be strong,” she said. “That broke me.”
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings
A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
Senator plans to file bill adding exceptions to Tennessee abortion law, remove ‘affirmative defense’ clause
Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) plans to file a bill that aims to eliminate an "affirmative defense" clause from Tennessee's abortion law and also add exceptions regarding cases of rape and incest.
Senate Democrats introduce bill funding travel for abortions
Senate Democrats on Thursday introduced a bill that would help fund expenses for women who need to travel to undergo abortion procedures. “Right now in states across the country, Americans are unable to make their own health care decisions. Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to…
Pro-lifers outraged as Associated Press rejects 'fetal heartbeat,' 'late-term abortion' as valid terms
The AP wants fellow journalists to stop using the term "fetal heartbeat," calling it "misleading." The decision was hammered by pro-life organizations.
US News and World Report
Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Ban on Religious Freedom Grounds
(Reuters) - A second Indiana judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing its law banning most abortions after Jewish, Muslim and other non-Christian women challenged it in a lawsuit. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch issued a preliminary injunction against the Republican-backed law, which prohibits abortions with limited...
The Backlash To Losing Roe v. Wade Is Just Getting Started
The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision upending abortion rights helped Democrats stave off a “red wave.” It will continue to play a pivotal role in future elections.
