Scottsbluff, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Fourth-straight snow day for Sidney, Kimball, Potter-Dix, and Leyton

SIDNEY - A vast and volatile storm system that hurled blizzard conditions across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado led to a fourth consecutive day of canceled classes for area schools. Banner County, Bayard, Creek Valley, Garden County, Haxtun, Kimball, Leyton, Merino, Peetz, Potter-Dix, Sedgwick County, Sidney, and Valley RE-1...
SIDNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Hundred of High West Energy customers without power

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways

CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Mel McNea returns to health care as Scottsbluff hospital’s interim CEO

Had Mel McNea gotten the job he wanted to get this year, he wouldn’t have been able to go help Scottsbluff’s Regional West Health Services until it finds its next leader. McNea, 67, a former Unicameral candidate and the retired CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, started work Monday as interim CEO of the Panhandle’s largest health care organization.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Update: Latest on incoming winter storm

SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
CHADRON, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Regional West names new interim CEO

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Regional West Medical Services has made its choice for a new interim CEO. On Wednesday, the Regional West Board of Directors announced that Melvin McNea will be the next interim CEO. McNea plans to focus on employee engagement and quality of care. He said one of...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Electrical issues cause structure fire in Minatare

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Emergency Personnel battled a structure fire with high winds and below freezing temperature for nearly two hours. The cause of the fire is due to an electrical issue and the building is deemed a total loss according to Minatare Fire Chief Brandi Ehler. The fire started...
MINATARE, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Regional West Medical Center seeking community’s help

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Regional West Medical Center is asking for O Negative blood donations from the community. You can schedule for appointment for this lifesaving opportunity at (308) 630-2477. Regional West Medical Center is located at: 313 W 38th Street in Scottsbluff. You must schedule your appointment in order...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

