News Channel Nebraska
Fourth-straight snow day for Sidney, Kimball, Potter-Dix, and Leyton
SIDNEY - A vast and volatile storm system that hurled blizzard conditions across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado led to a fourth consecutive day of canceled classes for area schools. Banner County, Bayard, Creek Valley, Garden County, Haxtun, Kimball, Leyton, Merino, Peetz, Potter-Dix, Sedgwick County, Sidney, and Valley RE-1...
fox42kptm.com
Semi Truck driver speaks about being stuck in Nebraska for three days due to road closures
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska roadways were shut down earlier this week due to weather conditions, leaving many Semi Truck divers stuck in the state. “I don’t want to be stranded, nobody wants to be stranded, nobody likes to be stranded,” said truck driver Rodger Thornock. He has been driving a Semi Truck for the past 20 years.
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways
CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming to Nebraska reopens amid snowy conditions
KIMBALL, Neb. — As dangerous road conditions persist, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming is open again. Westbound traffic is expected to be able to continue soon near Kimball. Officials are warning of snow-packed roadways, blowing snow and spots of ice on the road.
North Platte Telegraph
Mel McNea returns to health care as Scottsbluff hospital’s interim CEO
Had Mel McNea gotten the job he wanted to get this year, he wouldn’t have been able to go help Scottsbluff’s Regional West Health Services until it finds its next leader. McNea, 67, a former Unicameral candidate and the retired CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, started work Monday as interim CEO of the Panhandle’s largest health care organization.
News Channel Nebraska
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Regional West names new interim CEO
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Regional West Medical Services has made its choice for a new interim CEO. On Wednesday, the Regional West Board of Directors announced that Melvin McNea will be the next interim CEO. McNea plans to focus on employee engagement and quality of care. He said one of...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Electrical issues cause structure fire in Minatare
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Emergency Personnel battled a structure fire with high winds and below freezing temperature for nearly two hours. The cause of the fire is due to an electrical issue and the building is deemed a total loss according to Minatare Fire Chief Brandi Ehler. The fire started...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
City of Scottsbluff Public Works Department working on main and secondary roads
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The blizzard storm has passed but has left a lot of snow for us to deal with, Nebraska Department of Transportation is shifting its snowplow drivers from Central Nebraska over to our area to provide additional help. Icy conditions, black ice, and piles of snow can...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff Family has gifts delivered by Santa and Scottsbluff Fire Department
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Charvat family had gifts delivered by the Scottsbluff Fire Department and the Santa Claus on Friday. Santa Claus and the Scottsbluff Fire Department partnered together to deliver toys to the Charvat family after a gift drive has been held for them for the past few weeks.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Regional West Medical Center seeking community’s help
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Regional West Medical Center is asking for O Negative blood donations from the community. You can schedule for appointment for this lifesaving opportunity at (308) 630-2477. Regional West Medical Center is located at: 313 W 38th Street in Scottsbluff. You must schedule your appointment in order...
