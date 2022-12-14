ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Coast Guard saves migrants off Huntington Beach shore

By Matthew Rodriguez
12 migrants saved off the shore of Huntington Beach 01:57

The United States Coast Guard rescued a dozen migrants found off of the Orange County shoreline.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, which is assisting the Coast Guard, the migrants were found off the northern coast of Sunset Beach. In total, authorities found 12 occupants: seven men and five women. According to authorities, the occupants consisted of 11 Mexican citizens and one Colombian citizen.

Seven of the occupants were evaluated by the medical staff because of minor injuries. Two others were sent to the hospital. None of the other migrants were injured, according to the Coast Guard.

A Huntington Beach lifeguard first discovered the boat while it was about 200 yards away from the shore early this evening.

All of the occupants of the vessel were taken to the Orange County Harbor Patrol office.

Comments / 24

bumbling biden
4d ago

Saves? Who said they were in trouble. More like escorted probably.

Reply(4)
9
 

