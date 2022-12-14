Johnston pulls out tough road win against Ankeny Centennial

By Mason Asher

Feature photo: Johnston's Jenica Lewis

The Johnston Dragons hit the road on Tuesday night to defend their perfect record against the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars. The Jaguar”s defense caused problems for the Dragons, but they were able to escape with a win, 46-40.

“We always know playing Centennial is going to be a tough game,” Johnston head coach Chad Jilek said. “We talked all week with the girls about if we let the game be in the forties, it will be anyone’s game.”

Johnston got off to a quick start as they pushed out to a 9-0 with numerous drives to the basket. Senior Emma Hampton, an Iowa soccer commit, started the scoring with an easy look at the rim followed by junior Aaliyah Riley getting to the rim twice in a row. Freshman Jenica Lewis forced a Jaguar timeout after a basket and a foul.

“They are really good defenders but it’s hard for anyone in the state to stop Aaliyah when she’s going to the rim,” Jilek said.

Even though Johnston jumped out to a 9-0 lead within the first 1:45 of the game, Ankeny Centennial buttoned up on the defensive side for the rest of the contest. They made everything hard for Johnston on the offensive side of the ball.

Ankeny Centennial sophomore Jaeden Pratt made everything tough for Johnston junior Aili Tanke, an Iowa State commit, who was held to just eight points.

Ankeny Centennial's Averi Porter.

“(The run) was a huge confidence boost for the kids when you know it is going to be a defensive game,” Jilek said. “It gave us some confidence going forward. Knowing going into the third and fourth quarter that we had that spurt in us was big.”

The Jaguars were able to stop the run out of a timeout and started to get going on the offensive end. Second-chance opportunities allowed Centennial to cut into the lead heading to the second quarter.

Freshman Tillie Smith hit a 3-pointer and Mya Crawford converted at the rim to cut the Johnston lead down to 17-13 with 2:29 left in the first half. However, Johnston extended that back out to a 19-14 lead going into the half.

Ankeny Centennial came out firing in the third quarter as they quickly got hot in the third quarter. They outscored Johnston 15-6 in the first five minutes of the quarter and took a 29-25 lead. That was the biggest lead they would hold in the game as Johnston scored five straight points to gain a one-point advantage going into the final quarter.

The back-and-forth would continue in the fourth quarter as Johnston once again made a run early to take a 36-29 lead. Lewis sparked the run as she hit a step-back 3-pointer and then a bucket off of a turnover to push the lead out. Ankeny Centennial would come roaring back using a 9-0 run over four minutes to take the lead at the 3:50 mark. After trading baskets, Ankeny Centennial took the lead 40-39 with 3:10 to go in the game.

The Dragons were able to buckle down on the defensive side of the floor and hold the Jaguars scoreless for the rest of the game as they ended up protecting their undefeated record. Johnston was 5-of-6 down the stretch at the charity stripe which helped them pull away.

“Playing Ankeny Centennial is awesome for us,” Jilek said. “We had open shots, but we just didn’t knock them down tonight. Their defense gets you tired and it’s tough to knock down shots when you are tired.”

Lewis, who scored 15 points on the evening, led all scorers and was able to put pressure on the Ankeny Centennial defense. Her spurt in the fourth quarter was key for the Dragons as they were able to get a bit of separation and increase their lead before the Jaguars came storming back.

Boys basketball

Ankeny Centennial 63, Johnston 60 (2OT)

The nightcap of the doubleheader saw another close game as the two teams needed two extra periods to determine a winner. Ankeny Centennial prevailed in the second overtime period by three points, 63-60.

Much like the girl’s game, Johnston got off to a 7-0 run to start the game before an Ankeny Centennial timeout stopped the run. Johnston sophomore Prestige Taylor hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team a lead going into the second quarter, 18-16.

Scoring would be just tough to come by as the two teams scratched together a total of 13 points. Ankeny Centennial was able to get a few baskets to fall as they took a 24-23 lead into the half.

Johnston was able to weather a scoring barrage by Ankeny Centennial in the third quarter as they cut down a nine-point lead to just one point at the end of the third quarter. Both teams would play similarly in the fourth quarter as the game needed extra time with the score tied 54-54 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Both teams would just hit one field goal in the first overtime but the Jaguars would extend a lead in the second overtime period. The Dragons had a look late to tie it but the shot missed and the Jaguars escaped with a 63-60 win.