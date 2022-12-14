ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cathie Wood Remains Bullish On Tesla With $11M Stock Buy — Also Adds More Of This Bitcoin-Linked Company

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has utilized the recent rout in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock to once again prove how bullish they are on the EV-maker’s prospects. Funds managed by ARK loaded up on Tesla shares worth over $11 million based on Wednesday’s closing price. The bulk of the purchase was done via the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) which has Tesla as its third largest holding with a weight of 7.07%.
