Saturday’s matchup with Florida will mark Oregon State’s third trip to the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers split their first two appearances, defeating New Mexico in 2003 and falling to BYU in 2009. Before the 17th-ranked Beavers (9-3) and the Gators (6-6) kick off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, here is a look back at those two games as well as a short glance at the history of the Las Vegas Bowl.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO