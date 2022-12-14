Effective: 2022-12-17 20:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Water inundates some lowland and agricultural land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.4 feet Thursday evening. - Action stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Monticello 22.0 21.5 Sat 7 pm CST 20.1 19.2 19.1

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO