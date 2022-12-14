Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 17.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 23.1 Sat 7 pm CST 22.6 21.5 20.7
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Choctaw and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 28.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 30.6 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to cover some of the Burnside Lake Water Park roadways and camp areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Saturday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 14.0 Sat 7 pm CST 13.5 12.7 11.3
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Edinburg. * WHEN...From late tonight to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Minor over bank flooding continues in areas south of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 22.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Edinburg 20.0 18.8 Sat 7 pm CST 21.6 21.8 20.6
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Water inundates some lowland and agricultural land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.4 feet Thursday evening. - Action stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Monticello 22.0 21.5 Sat 7 pm CST 20.1 19.2 19.1
