Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 17.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 23.1 Sat 7 pm CST 22.6 21.5 20.7
Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, When the river is falling and the gauge reading is forecast to be near 12 feet, flooding of forested areas near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 11.3 Sat 7 pm CST 11.5 11.7 11.9
