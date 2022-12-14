Effective: 2022-12-17 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 17.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 23.1 Sat 7 pm CST 22.6 21.5 20.7

