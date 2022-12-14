Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week. DeSantis called the toll-road measure (SB 6-A) the beginning of efforts to tap record state budget reserves to offer tax relief. “When your surplus gets too big, it’s like, OK, we need to get this back to the taxpayer,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing event at the Florida Department of Transportation office in Fort Lauderdale.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO