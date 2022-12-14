ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Florida Phoenix

DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Months after Florida was hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, a slowdown continues in getting travel trailers out to displaced Floridians whose homes were battered or destroyed. The efforts involve the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed Kevin Guthrie, the state’s emergency management director “not to wait on FEMA […] The post DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Habitat for Humanity helping repair its damaged homes in Charlotte County

Hurricane Ian damaged 200 Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County, and now, Habitat for Humanity is helping repair their partner family homes that sustained damage. Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with students from Charlotte County’s JROTC and State Farm to help build and repair homes damaged by the hurricane. The effort is funded by a $20,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA to hold town meetings in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be holding a series of town meetings in Arcadia, DeSoto County officials announced Thursday. Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 209 W. Hickory St. Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to noon at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 100...
ARCADIA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

FEMA: What to do if your home is still inaccessible due to Hurricane Ian

Some Florida homes are still inaccessible due to hurricane-damaged roads, rising water, fallen trees, and other storm-related issues - especially in and around Sanibel Island. You may be eligible for FEMA rental assistance if you cannot access your primary residence due to storm damage. If you live in one of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis signs property tax cut bill for Hurricane Ian victims

It's expected to save hurricane victims $18.3M in taxes. Victims of Hurricane Ian with extensive property damage are in line for major reductions in property taxes — or the complete elimination of them — after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday providing tax relief for those with homes left uninhabitable by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
eenews.net

Fla. lawmakers force homeowners to buy flood insurance

Hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners face requirements to buy flood insurance under a precedent-setting bill approved Wednesday by the state Legislature. It’s the first mandate of its kind in the country. The requirement applies to properties across the state, regardless of whether they are in high-risk flood...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

NEWS BRIEFS

• Free Ages 0-3 • $13.00(+ tax) Over 48” Tall. • $11.00(+ tax) Collier County Resident (County Identification Required) • $9.00(+ tax) Senior (60 and over) For more information about Sun-NFun Lagoon, visit www.napleswaterpark.com or call Sun-N-Fun Lagoon at 239-252-4021. SBA change in hours of Collier Business Recovery...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery

When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County to resume charging permitting fees for repairs in January

The permitting lobby for the Lee County Department of Community Development will end its temporary waiver of building permit fees for hurricane-related repairs on Jan. 3. The department, with its lobby located at 1500 Monroe St. in Fort Myers, will adjust lobby hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

DeSantis signs toll savings bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week. DeSantis called the toll-road measure (SB 6-A) the beginning of efforts to tap record state budget reserves to offer tax relief. “When your surplus gets too big, it’s like, OK, we need to get this back to the taxpayer,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing event at the Florida Department of Transportation office in Fort Lauderdale.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
FLORIDA STATE

