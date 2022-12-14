Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Months after Florida was hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, a slowdown continues in getting travel trailers out to displaced Floridians whose homes were battered or destroyed. The efforts involve the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed Kevin Guthrie, the state’s emergency management director “not to wait on FEMA […] The post DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity helping repair its damaged homes in Charlotte County
Hurricane Ian damaged 200 Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County, and now, Habitat for Humanity is helping repair their partner family homes that sustained damage. Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with students from Charlotte County’s JROTC and State Farm to help build and repair homes damaged by the hurricane. The effort is funded by a $20,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm.
DeSantis signs hurricane relief and property insurance legislation
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Fort Myers Beach Friday morning, joined by other state officials
Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida
List of Hurricane Ian debris removal deadlines and other information for Southwest Florida counties and cities
Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?
The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA to hold town meetings in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be holding a series of town meetings in Arcadia, DeSoto County officials announced Thursday. Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 209 W. Hickory St. Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to noon at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 100...
theapopkavoice.com
FEMA: What to do if your home is still inaccessible due to Hurricane Ian
Some Florida homes are still inaccessible due to hurricane-damaged roads, rising water, fallen trees, and other storm-related issues - especially in and around Sanibel Island. You may be eligible for FEMA rental assistance if you cannot access your primary residence due to storm damage. If you live in one of...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis signs property tax cut bill for Hurricane Ian victims
It's expected to save hurricane victims $18.3M in taxes. Victims of Hurricane Ian with extensive property damage are in line for major reductions in property taxes — or the complete elimination of them — after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday providing tax relief for those with homes left uninhabitable by the storm.
eenews.net
Fla. lawmakers force homeowners to buy flood insurance
Hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners face requirements to buy flood insurance under a precedent-setting bill approved Wednesday by the state Legislature. It’s the first mandate of its kind in the country. The requirement applies to properties across the state, regardless of whether they are in high-risk flood...
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
Florida Weekly
Captains For Clean Water launches Hurricane Ian relief program to support fishing guides and long-term community recovery
Fort Myers-based Captains For Clean Water, a non-profit that advocates to restore and protect Florida’s water resources, recently launched their Emergency Disaster Relief Fund to support the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Ian — one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Funds are...
Florida Weekly
NEWS BRIEFS
• Free Ages 0-3 • $13.00(+ tax) Over 48” Tall. • $11.00(+ tax) Collier County Resident (County Identification Required) • $9.00(+ tax) Senior (60 and over) For more information about Sun-NFun Lagoon, visit www.napleswaterpark.com or call Sun-N-Fun Lagoon at 239-252-4021. SBA change in hours of Collier Business Recovery...
WINKNEWS.com
Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery
When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County to resume charging permitting fees for repairs in January
The permitting lobby for the Lee County Department of Community Development will end its temporary waiver of building permit fees for hurricane-related repairs on Jan. 3. The department, with its lobby located at 1500 Monroe St. in Fort Myers, will adjust lobby hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Casey DeSantis: Florida Disaster Fund has Raised More Than $60 Million for Hurricane Ian Relief
This week, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously help Floridians...
Naples and Collier County urge residents to get Hurricane Ian debris curbside
Post-Ian debris removal is at the forefront across Southwest Florida. Now that the majority of debris has been removed, Naples is getting ready to transition back to regular trash collection making
Florida Weekly
DeSantis signs toll savings bill
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week. DeSantis called the toll-road measure (SB 6-A) the beginning of efforts to tap record state budget reserves to offer tax relief. “When your surplus gets too big, it’s like, OK, we need to get this back to the taxpayer,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing event at the Florida Department of Transportation office in Fort Lauderdale.
Ten major issues in Florida's recent property insurance overhaul
The bill (SB 2-A) deals with numerous issues, including lawsuits, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. and critical reinsurance coverage
mynews13.com
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
theapopkavoice.com
On top of homeowner premiums, policyholders could face a new tab coming soon: Flood insurance
When State Rep. Dianne Hart heard details about a requirement for flood insurance — part of legislation in the special session on property insurance reforms — she saw right away what would happen:. “If I gotta buy flood insurance, that means I have to add a premium to...
Comments / 0