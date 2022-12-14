ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Wayne Dillabough
3d ago

You feel every drug addict should go to the hospital and none of them should be in jail and it's the problem, If I was running the hospital I would tell you were to pound it

MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott, Spike O’Neill disagree on Sheriff Troyer verdict

Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill disagreed sharply on a Pierce County jury finding Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty in his misdemeanor trial. “Just because Troyer was found not guilty still doesn’t change my opinion about him being an embarrassment to Pierce County. I stand on that,” Gee Scott said on the Gee and Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility

An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
EDMONDS, WA
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Olympia Police Department Will Pay Residents to Surrender Firearms

Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen came before the City Council last summer to gain approval for a gun buyback program. The council earmarked $15,000 for the program, but the buyback part of the deal was nonexistent until now. On Tuesday, Allen spoke to the council again, asking for approval of...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force

TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You can help limit the spread. Last week, our Director of Health, Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, joined other local health officers and healthcare leaders to recommend wearing masks indoors. You should also follow other safe public health practices.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Legislator wants to pay inmates minimum wage for prison jobs

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state of Washington saves millions by paying inmates pennies per hour for work done behind bars. A state legislator wants to start paying inmates minimum wage for prison jobs. Inmates are paid to work in prison kitchens, they build office furniture and assemble eyeglasses. According...
WASHINGTON STATE
