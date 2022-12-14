Read full article on original website
Wayne Dillabough
3d ago
You feel every drug addict should go to the hospital and none of them should be in jail and it's the problem, If I was running the hospital I would tell you were to pound it
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott, Spike O’Neill disagree on Sheriff Troyer verdict
Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill disagreed sharply on a Pierce County jury finding Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty in his misdemeanor trial. “Just because Troyer was found not guilty still doesn’t change my opinion about him being an embarrassment to Pierce County. I stand on that,” Gee Scott said on the Gee and Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio.
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
KOMO News
Lower 65-year sentence for drunk driver who killed 2 bikers, including 1 from Seattle
NEW ORLEANS — A driver who was drunk when he struck nine bicycle riders near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans in 2019, killing two, has been re-sentenced to 65 years in prison — down from the 91 years he originally faced. A state appeals court...
Chronicle
Olympia Police Department Will Pay Residents to Surrender Firearms
Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen came before the City Council last summer to gain approval for a gun buyback program. The council earmarked $15,000 for the program, but the buyback part of the deal was nonexistent until now. On Tuesday, Allen spoke to the council again, asking for approval of...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
q13fox.com
WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force
TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
KUOW
'It's tough.' King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall goes back to the academy
“Humbling.” That’s how King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall describes going through the police academy in her late 50s. She’s five weeks into the 19-week process. Not that she’s counting. It might sound like a sitcom. But for King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, it’s feeling very real....
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
SEATTLE - A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward. On April 11, 2021,...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You can help limit the spread. Last week, our Director of Health, Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, joined other local health officers and healthcare leaders to recommend wearing masks indoors. You should also follow other safe public health practices.
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans
Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office. Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found...
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty on two charges connected to 2021 incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was found not guilty Wednesday on two charges connected to a January 2021 incident involving a Black newspaper carrier. It took the jury less than a day to make its decision. Troyer faced one charge of false reporting and one...
Warning from medics and health officials after cocaine users overdose on fentanyl
A spike in overdoses in North King County has health officials warning cocaine users the drug might actually contain fentanyl. “I’ve administered more Narcan recently than you can imagine,” said Capt. Gabe DeBay, who supervises paramedics across King County for the Shoreline Fire Department. In just the last...
Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring
The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
Legislator wants to pay inmates minimum wage for prison jobs
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state of Washington saves millions by paying inmates pennies per hour for work done behind bars. A state legislator wants to start paying inmates minimum wage for prison jobs. Inmates are paid to work in prison kitchens, they build office furniture and assemble eyeglasses. According...
q13fox.com
New details in Bellevue landslide investigation that ruined home
The crumbling structure was demolished, and all their memories were wiped away from their hilltop. Almost one year since the destruction, and fighting City Hall for justice, homeowner John Surdi said a resolution could soon be their holiday miracle.
