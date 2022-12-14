Randy Smith, CEO of Naples Transportation & Tours, has won the Naples, Marco Island & The Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Leadership Award for 2022. The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, took place recently at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. Randy Smith grew up in Southwest Florida when his family moved to Marco Island in 1974. In 1990, Smith began his tourism career in Naples when he took over Naples Trolley Tours, which had two Trolleys and three employees. Under Mr. Smith’s leadership, today Naples Transportation & Tour (parent company of Naples Trolley Tours) has 68 vehicles and over 100 employees. Three businesses operate under the brand of Naples Transportation & Tours: Naples Trolley Tours, Everglades Excursions and Segway Tours of Naples. In addition to being the CEO of NT&T companies, he is also a Director of the Hoffmann Family of Companies where he oversees acquisitions.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO