Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced
Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Outdoor dining venues near San Diego beaches face new requirement to replace public parking they occupy
Restaurants in San Diego’s beach areas are facing a tough new regulation for outdoor dining that will require them to replace any lost parking they occupy on public streets. The new requirement, approved Dec. 14 by the California Coastal Commission during a hearing in Long Beach, threatens to upend plans by restaurateurs close to the beach who are looking to retain outdoor seating areas they had placed in the street during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mandated closures of indoor dining sharply curtailed business.
San Diego hip hop artists host toy giveaway in Chula Vista
Multiple rappers in San Diego spent thousands of dollars to buy toys and organize a giveaway in Chula Vista for kids in need this holiday season.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
La Jolla schools meeting tries to clear up confusion about gifted education process and student attendance
Citing miscommunication among parents, Muirlands Middle School teacher Laura Preisman presented the La Jolla Cluster Association with information about the San Diego Unified School District's process to identify students for Gifted and Talented Education, or GATE.
Chula Vista, National City officials host joint homeless outreach event
Cities of Chula Vista & National City host joint homeless outreach event. The one-stop shop event happened Wednesday at Rabbit Park in National City.
Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway
SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 16-18 – Night Lights
The weather did get in the way a bit (translation: soaked us) last weekend, but this San Diego weekend promises to be dry (with a decided chill) for all your holiday needs, be they entertainment, shopping or chilling with a mug (hot chocolate? Stronger?) in your hands. For instance, the...
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mysterious mural shows Oceanside history.
Does anyone out there know anything about this faded mural in Oceanside? It’s a mystery to me. The long mural was painted in an alley off Mission Avenue, between Freeman Street and Ditmar Street. The Murals in Oceanside web page merely calls it the 608 mural, presumably after a restaurant that used to be on the other side of the wall. The location is now Rosewood Kitchen.
onscene.tv
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
ZZang Hot Dog and Fried Chicken Planning South County Location
Korean-Style Corn Dog Eatery to Join Plaza Bonita
NBC San Diego
Save Your Selfies, Show Us the Shore: Researchers Call on Citizen Scientists at Torrey Pines
When you walk along the trails at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, you are promised to see a few things like the ocean view, jagged rock formations and, of course, people snapping photos. But, what if those photos could help inform a global science project?. That’s where Scripps Institution of...
San Diego restaurant 2nd most reviewed in 2022: Yelp
One of San Diego's very own has earned bragging rights in 2022 after ranking #2 in most reviewed restaurants in the country, according to Yelp.
coolsandiegosights.com
Stumbling upon the North Pole in Vista!
I was walking through downtown Vista today when I stumbled upon the North Pole!. The stately First National Bank Building at Main Street and Citrus Avenue is now encircled by merry holiday decorations! Nearby, a sign points to the North Pole!. I suppose Santa was greeting kids among those candy...
News 8 KFMB
Homeless living in RVs have just 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
It's illegal for RVs to park during the overnight hours on public streets. The safe parking lots give people a place to park at night.
kusi.com
Hotel Del brings ‘Frosted by the Sea’ to San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Hotel Del is one of the most visited locations in the nation and among San Diego’s top tourist attractions. Each year, they go over-the-top with decorations and holiday cheer, reigning in the winter tourist crowds and San Diego locals. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went...
sandiegomagazine.com
An Immersive Experience San Diegans Can’t Pass Up
The heart of the Gaslamp Quarter hosts a hidden gem San Diegans NEED to experience IMMEDIATELY! Conveniently located on Fourth Avenue across from the Horton Plaza parking garage, The Prestige Magic Lounge & Showroom invites all of San Diego to drop into their bar lounge or make a reservation for their magical dinner performances.
Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family
On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
