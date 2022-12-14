ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

pointloma-obmonthly.com

Outdoor dining venues near San Diego beaches face new requirement to replace public parking they occupy

Restaurants in San Diego’s beach areas are facing a tough new regulation for outdoor dining that will require them to replace any lost parking they occupy on public streets. The new requirement, approved Dec. 14 by the California Coastal Commission during a hearing in Long Beach, threatens to upend plans by restaurateurs close to the beach who are looking to retain outdoor seating areas they had placed in the street during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mandated closures of indoor dining sharply curtailed business.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway

SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million

8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mysterious mural shows Oceanside history.

Does anyone out there know anything about this faded mural in Oceanside? It’s a mystery to me. The long mural was painted in an alley off Mission Avenue, between Freeman Street and Ditmar Street. The Murals in Oceanside web page merely calls it the 608 mural, presumably after a restaurant that used to be on the other side of the wall. The location is now Rosewood Kitchen.
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego

12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Stumbling upon the North Pole in Vista!

I was walking through downtown Vista today when I stumbled upon the North Pole!. The stately First National Bank Building at Main Street and Citrus Avenue is now encircled by merry holiday decorations! Nearby, a sign points to the North Pole!. I suppose Santa was greeting kids among those candy...
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Hotel Del brings ‘Frosted by the Sea’ to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Hotel Del is one of the most visited locations in the nation and among San Diego’s top tourist attractions. Each year, they go over-the-top with decorations and holiday cheer, reigning in the winter tourist crowds and San Diego locals. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

An Immersive Experience San Diegans Can’t Pass Up

The heart of the Gaslamp Quarter hosts a hidden gem San Diegans NEED to experience IMMEDIATELY! Conveniently located on Fourth Avenue across from the Horton Plaza parking garage, The Prestige Magic Lounge & Showroom invites all of San Diego to drop into their bar lounge or make a reservation for their magical dinner performances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA

