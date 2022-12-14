Read full article on original website
Woman Found Critically Wounded in Vehicle on 101 Freeway in Tarzana
Authorities sought the public’s help Sunday in identifying the assailant who shot a 26-year-old woman while she was in her vehicle on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Tarzana, leaving her in critical condition at a hospital. The California Highway Patrol received several calls at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday of...
Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
CHP Arrests Felony Evading Suspect in Downey
California Highway Patrol officers in Downey arrested a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit with deputies earlier this week that began in the Alhambra area, authorities said Saturday. The arrest was made at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Imperial Highway at Paramount Boulevard. Deputies were chasing a car on the...
Norco Man, 33, Killed on Railroad Tracks in Corona
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on railroad tracks in Corona, officials said Sunday. The victim, described as 33-year-old Jared Sosa of Norco, was injured at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday on the tracks about 20 feet south of 150 W. Blaine St., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Allegedly Steals Motorcycle in Nuevo, Leads Authorities on Off-Road Chase
A 31-year-old Moreno Valley man was arrested after he allegedly stole several items from a residence in Nuevo, including a motorcycle, and led authorities on an off-road chase. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Perris station responded to a burglary in the 30000 block of 12th Avenue in Nuevo...
Sheriff: Suspect Flees OC Traffic Stop, Causes Crash That Kills Motorist
A motorist was killed and his passenger critically injured Friday when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to pull over the driver of a black Camaro around 10 a.m. on northbound Newland Street near Westminster Avenue. It was unclear what prompted the attempted stop.
Woman in Custody After Police Pursuit Ends With Pepper Balls in Fullerton
A 23-year-old woman is in custody following a short chase with Fullerton police, according to media reports. The woman was speeding and using her cellphone Saturday while driving near State College Boulevard and Chapman Avenue, ABC7 reported. She continued driving when officers tried to pull her over, which led to...
Missing Fountain Valley Woman Suffering From Dementia Found
A 71-year-old woman with dementia, who went missing in Fountain Valley in her husband’s car, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department, did not release when or where Linda Jeanne White was located.
Two Arrested in Death of Woman Killed By Stay Bullet in Santa Ana
Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana,...
Four-Vehicle Wreck Leaves One Injured, Forces Partial Closure of MoVal Road
One person was injured in a four-vehicle wreck Friday on the north end of Moreno Valley that prompted a partial closure of a four-lane corridor. The collision happened about 4:30 p.m. on Pigeon Pass Road, near Hemlock Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
Huntington Beach Police Arrest Temecula Man on Suspicion of Dec. 5 Murder
Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Police Investigate Death of Man in South Pasadena
South Pasadena police were investigating the death of a man inside a home, authorities said Saturday. Officers responded at 7:51 p.m. Friday to a report of an unconscious male at a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Avenue, according to a police press release. They found the 69-year-old man in medical distress and performed lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.
Man Crossing South Los Angeles Street Struck and Killed; Driver Flees
A man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles was struck and killed Friday evening by a vehicle whose driver fled. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 76th Street, east of Fremont High School, where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
Man Killed on Downtown Los Angeles Off Ramp Identified
An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Authorities Arrest 24 in DUI Crackdown in Moreno Valley
A total of 24 people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. The checkpoint was conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday on Perris Boulevard, north of the intersection with Santiago Drive. Five people were arrested...
Four Arrested For South Los Angeles Carjacking
Four juveniles suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said Saturday. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic and at approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division located a vehicle matching the description of the Honda at a traffic stop, said an LAPD spokesman.
Overnight Compton Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Two DUI Arrests
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed. That vehicle...
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash
A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alcohol-fueled crash on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin last year. Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, a DUI with a blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08% causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and drug while causing injury, all felonies.
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
