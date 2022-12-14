Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Police Search for Driver Who Killed Man in South LA
Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene. The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. Friday on Avalon Boulevard at 76th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing Attack in Long Beach
A man is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital after a stabbing attack in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. Friday to the area of 67th Way and Obispo Street located a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Officers Find Shell Casings, No Victims at Shooting in Long Beach
Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
2 Suspects Arrested in Woman’s Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana
Two suspects were in custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three, who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.
pasadenanow.com
Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured
A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest 24 in DUI Crackdown in Moreno Valley
A total of 24 people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. The checkpoint was conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday on Perris Boulevard, north of the intersection with Santiago Drive. Five people were arrested...
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Crash at Taco Stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting
Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.
mynewsla.com
Four Arrested For South Los Angeles Carjacking
Four juveniles suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said Saturday. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic and at approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division located a vehicle matching the description of the Honda at a traffic stop, said an LAPD spokesman.
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
mynewsla.com
CHP Arrests Felony Evading Suspect in Downey
California Highway Patrol officers in Downey arrested a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit with deputies earlier this week that began in the Alhambra area, authorities said Saturday. The arrest was made at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Imperial Highway at Paramount Boulevard. Deputies were chasing a car on the...
Innocent driver killed after fleeing suspect runs red light, crashes in Westminster
A 64-year-old man was killed when a driver fleeing police in Westminster ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Newland Street and Westminster Avenue when Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to pull over a black Camaro for fraudulent tags, authorities […]
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Killed in North Hollywood
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired...
mynewsla.com
Retrial Date Set for Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor at Party
A March 23 retrial date was confirmed Friday for a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury last month deadlocked after three days of deliberations in the trial...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash
A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alcohol-fueled crash on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin last year. Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, a DUI with a blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08% causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and drug while causing injury, all felonies.
2urbangirls.com
Compton sobriety checkpoint nets two DUI arrests
COMPTON, Calif. – A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a...
mynewsla.com
27-Year-Old Man Behind Bars for Alleged Firearm, Fentanyl Possession
A 27-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly being in possession of firearms, ammunition and suspected Fentanyl in Ripley, south of Blythe. Roshawn Antoine Vaughn of Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Fentanyl with intent to sell, possessing narcotics while armed, possessing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a short-barreled shotgun and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Bryan Whitley of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
