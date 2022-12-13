Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Young Memorial, Franklin students join SLCC classmates at commencement
More than 700 students from Young Memorial, Franklin and seven other South Louisiana Community College campuses received diplomas and certificates Thursday in fall commencement exercises at Lafayette's Cajundome. The ceremony displayed the diversity of academic and technical training in a system that has grown from 31 students to more than...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
louisiana.edu
Global computing association names researcher Distinguished Member
The University of Lafayette’s Dr. Nian-Feng Tzeng has been named a Distinguished Member of the Association for Computing Machinery. Tzeng is among 67 researchers from across the world recognized this year. He is a professor in the School of Computing and Informatics in the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences and a researcher for UL Lafayette’s Center for Advanced Computer Studies, the school’s research arm.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office damaged by tornado
A Louisiana dental practice was damaged by a recent tornado that tore through the Iberia Parish area, CBS affiliate KLFY reported Dec. 14. A string of tornados began hitting Southern states Dec. 13, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring more than a dozen others, CNN reported Dec. 15.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
UPDATE: Acadiana area schools re-opening Thursday after closure
The following closures have been announced due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
gueydantoday.com
Preston Summers announces candidacy for Vermilion Parish Sheriff
My name is Pres Summers and I am asking for your support to become your next Sheriff. I was born and raised and currently live in Abbeville. I attended Mt. Carmel and graduated from Vermilion Catholic in 1990. I went on to graduate from USL with a degree in Criminal Justice in 1994. I also attended graduate school at LSU to work on a Master’s degree in Public Administration. I was hired by the Louisiana State Police and I became a Louisiana State Trooper in June of 1995.
KLFY.com
Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
Burrow foundation raises $65,000 after competition between Cincy & Baton Rouge
The Joe Burrow Foundation raised more than $65,000 after striking up some friendly competition between Cincinnati and Baton Rouge for its latest fundraising campaign.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again
Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Teddy’s Juke Joint Is Spinning History
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Teddy’s Juke Joint is a gem. It is one of only three remaining juke joints open for business on the Chitlin Circuit of US Highway 61 along the Mississippi River. Teddy’s Juke Joint has been in business for forty-four years. The owner, Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr. still opens and closes the juke joint daily. They are open from 2:00pm until 2:00am daily. Teddy’s Juke Joint is most known for the iconic Blues musicians who have played there. BB King, Raful Neal, the entire Neal family, Slim Harpo, Mem Shannon, Lazy Lester, and countless other musicians have graced the stage.
KLFY.com
Vermilion Catholic booster wins car with hole-in-one
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — It’s not often when a non-professional golfer hits a shot worth over $30,000. But that’s exactly what happened back in October, when Collin Mire, 20, won a GMC SUV by hitting a hole-in-one at a fundraising golf tournament for the Vermilion Catholic Booster Club.
KLFY.com
Winners selected in KLFY Christmas Dinner giveaway
(KLFY) — Five lucky winners have been announced in the KLFY Christmas Dinner Giveaway contest. One winner was selected from each of the five Piggly Wiggly locations in Acadiana. The winners will each receive $100 Piggly Wiggly gift cards. The winners from the respective Piggly Wiggly stores are:. Scott...
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49.
theadvocate.com
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
louisianaradionetwork.com
PSC Commissioner Lambert Boissiere blames out of state groups for his election defeat to Davante Lewis
Outgoing District Three Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere presided over his final P-S-C meeting today as he was defeated by political newcomer Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old Baton Rouge man who works for the Louisiana Budget Project. An emotional Boissiere told the commission he’s proud of his work. “I’m proud...
horseandrider.com
Update on Suspected Botulism Outbreak
A Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana, has had many horses become acutely sick since December 3. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten others were euthanized due to rapid decline. Preliminary investigation suggested that contamination of a common feed source is responsible. Botulism is the suspected disease.
