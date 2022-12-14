HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have started their drop behind the cold front and it will be downright chilly at times for the last weekend of fall. Most of us will start the day in the 30s with highs struggling to make their way into the low 40s thanks to breezy conditions. I think we’ll stay mainly dry during the daylight hours, thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will likely make it feel colder than it actually will be, even though they will be coming out of the southwest. We could see gusts as high as 20mph at times.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO