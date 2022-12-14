ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wymt.com

Cold weekend ahead, overnight snow flurries possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly weather continues across the mountains this weekend. We are also tracking a weak system that may bring a few snow flurries overnight. Chilly weather continues across the region tonight. Be sure to bundle up if you have any plans. Overnight lows tumble into the lower-20s under a partly cloudy sky. We could also see a few snow flurries. The overall chance is low, and it will not be a big deal, but a snow flurry or two can not be ruled out.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Weekend Forecast: Mainly dry and breezy, flurries possible at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have started their drop behind the cold front and it will be downright chilly at times for the last weekend of fall. Most of us will start the day in the 30s with highs struggling to make their way into the low 40s thanks to breezy conditions. I think we’ll stay mainly dry during the daylight hours, thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will likely make it feel colder than it actually will be, even though they will be coming out of the southwest. We could see gusts as high as 20mph at times.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Leslie County road closed due to rock fall

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Leslie County are warning drivers about one road closed due to a rockfall. Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 advised drivers that KY-2009 in Leslie County has been closed Thursday evening at mile point 13 due to the rock fall. It is...
wymt.com

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 16, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s cold outside but action is heating up on hardwoods across the mountains as action continues to heat up before Christmas!. You can see all the action on Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the playlists above!
wymt.com

Part of Main Street in Hazard closed due to crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County. Hazard Police tell WYMT officers are responding to a crash near the Combs Motel on North Main Street. We’re told the road is closed for the moment because one of the cars involved is on its top.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

High school basketball scores from around the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Friday, December 16, 2022. Breathitt County 82, Wolfe County 77 (OT) Knott Central 69, Buckhorn 64 (OT) Girls Basketball:. Rockcastle County 70, Casey County 57. Floyd Central 70, Betsy Layne 49. Estill County 65,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert canceled, Harlan County man found safe

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:00 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP confirmed the Golden Alert was canceled Thursday evening. Joshua Walden was found safe. Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund helping locals again this holiday season

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - It all started with a man named Jim “Muggins” Bennett who wanted to help his coworkers in the coal mines. “He helped them with food and toys for their kids, and here we are 42 years later. The community is still rallying together to help the folks in the tri-city area,” Heritage Ministries Director Jeff Sim said.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Forcht Broadcasting puts together toy giveaway for flood survivors

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Radio stations across the region spent months preparing for this day. “This is a first annual for the ‘Christmas in the Mountains’ because of the flooding that happened in Letcher County, here in the Whitesburg area and afffected the families and the kids,” Scott Ratliff with WSIP in Paintsville said.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police: Two dead in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Bell County man found dead

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hazard fends off Perry Central 53-50

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night in Memorial Gym on Thursday. Hazard held off a furious second half Perry Central rally to pull out the win 53-50. Landon Smith led the Bulldogs (5-2) with 25 points. Kizer Slone led Perry Central (4-4) with 18 points. Both players played for Knott Central last season.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

‘Shop with a Cop’ events continue across the mountains this week

(WYMT) - Two more police departments held their annual Shop with a Cop events earlier this week. On Thursday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department held theirs at the Williamsburg Walmart. Nearly 150 kids were able to take part in the event. Volunteers from several organizations, including the sheriff’s office...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wymt.com

London man arrested following bulldozer chase

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man faces several charges after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer. Thursday morning, police tried to serve three felony warrants on Casey Reed. When officers arrived, they found Reed, 40, pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard. Police said...
LONDON, KY

