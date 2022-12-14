Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Cold weekend ahead, overnight snow flurries possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly weather continues across the mountains this weekend. We are also tracking a weak system that may bring a few snow flurries overnight. Chilly weather continues across the region tonight. Be sure to bundle up if you have any plans. Overnight lows tumble into the lower-20s under a partly cloudy sky. We could also see a few snow flurries. The overall chance is low, and it will not be a big deal, but a snow flurry or two can not be ruled out.
wymt.com
Weekend Forecast: Mainly dry and breezy, flurries possible at times
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures have started their drop behind the cold front and it will be downright chilly at times for the last weekend of fall. Most of us will start the day in the 30s with highs struggling to make their way into the low 40s thanks to breezy conditions. I think we’ll stay mainly dry during the daylight hours, thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will likely make it feel colder than it actually will be, even though they will be coming out of the southwest. We could see gusts as high as 20mph at times.
wymt.com
Leslie County road closed due to rock fall
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Leslie County are warning drivers about one road closed due to a rockfall. Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 advised drivers that KY-2009 in Leslie County has been closed Thursday evening at mile point 13 due to the rock fall. It is...
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 16, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s cold outside but action is heating up on hardwoods across the mountains as action continues to heat up before Christmas!. You can see all the action on Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the playlists above!
wymt.com
Part of Main Street in Hazard closed due to crash
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County. Hazard Police tell WYMT officers are responding to a crash near the Combs Motel on North Main Street. We’re told the road is closed for the moment because one of the cars involved is on its top.
wymt.com
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
wymt.com
High school basketball scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Friday, December 16, 2022. Breathitt County 82, Wolfe County 77 (OT) Knott Central 69, Buckhorn 64 (OT) Girls Basketball:. Rockcastle County 70, Casey County 57. Floyd Central 70, Betsy Layne 49. Estill County 65,...
wymt.com
Golden Alert canceled, Harlan County man found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:00 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP confirmed the Golden Alert was canceled Thursday evening. Joshua Walden was found safe. Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday...
wymt.com
Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund helping locals again this holiday season
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - It all started with a man named Jim “Muggins” Bennett who wanted to help his coworkers in the coal mines. “He helped them with food and toys for their kids, and here we are 42 years later. The community is still rallying together to help the folks in the tri-city area,” Heritage Ministries Director Jeff Sim said.
wymt.com
Main Street reopened in Hazard following crash, three people taken to hospital
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Hazard Police Department confirmed North Main Street was reopened Thursday afternoon. The road was closed Thursday morning near the Combs Motel following a crash. Police said three people were taken to Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. Their names were not released.
wymt.com
Forcht Broadcasting puts together toy giveaway for flood survivors
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Radio stations across the region spent months preparing for this day. “This is a first annual for the ‘Christmas in the Mountains’ because of the flooding that happened in Letcher County, here in the Whitesburg area and afffected the families and the kids,” Scott Ratliff with WSIP in Paintsville said.
wymt.com
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
wymt.com
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Officer Tyler Cable says he was stabbed after responding to a call of an intoxicated man in a business.
wymt.com
Missing Bell County man found dead
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
wymt.com
300 kids receive gifts at Christmas with a First Responder event in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders and local families gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday for Christmas with a First Responder. The event is centered on making sure kids have a Merry Christmas and allowing first responders to give back to their community. “We’re not just police officers...
wymt.com
Hazard fends off Perry Central 53-50
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night in Memorial Gym on Thursday. Hazard held off a furious second half Perry Central rally to pull out the win 53-50. Landon Smith led the Bulldogs (5-2) with 25 points. Kizer Slone led Perry Central (4-4) with 18 points. Both players played for Knott Central last season.
wymt.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ events continue across the mountains this week
(WYMT) - Two more police departments held their annual Shop with a Cop events earlier this week. On Thursday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department held theirs at the Williamsburg Walmart. Nearly 150 kids were able to take part in the event. Volunteers from several organizations, including the sheriff’s office...
wymt.com
Pike County mission provides ‘a little bit of cheer’ to hundreds of families
MYRA, Ky. (WYMT) -The season of cheer kicked off for Manna From Heaven Outreach Friday, as the mission worked to provide toys, food, and more to the people in the Myra community. “A hand up is what we’re giving. This right here is going to be a little bit of...
wymt.com
‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart truck driver Kevin Lawson said he heard a commercial on the radio about a toy drive and felt the urge to donate. “Two days before the deadline, I went to the Walmart store in London and bought toys and took out there, and I was the first person that had brought any,” Lawson said.
wymt.com
London man arrested following bulldozer chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man faces several charges after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer. Thursday morning, police tried to serve three felony warrants on Casey Reed. When officers arrived, they found Reed, 40, pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard. Police said...
Comments / 0