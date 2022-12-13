ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams

Last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced final approval of a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in Northern California, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congressman Jared Huffman and leaders of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Newsom refers to the dam removal project as “transformative” and says “it will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Boeing’s last 747 to roll out of Washington state factory

SEATTLE (AP) — After more than half a century, Boeing is set to roll its last 747 out of a Washington state factory on Tuesday. The jumbo jet — which has taken on numerous roles as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft — debuted in 1969. It was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles, and it still towers over most other planes.
EVERETT, WA
Builder

How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers

For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
PORTLAND, OR
lawstreetmedia.com

SEC: Social Media Influencers on the Hook for $100M Stock Manipulation Scheme

According to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Texas on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged eight influencers with manipulation of stocks. Allegedly, the defendants plugged stocks on social media to increase trading volume and price then sold shares without disclosing their plans to dump the securities in violation of anti-fraud provisions.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy