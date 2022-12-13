The University of Lafayette’s Dr. Nian-Feng Tzeng has been named a Distinguished Member of the Association for Computing Machinery. Tzeng is among 67 researchers from across the world recognized this year. He is a professor in the School of Computing and Informatics in the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences and a researcher for UL Lafayette’s Center for Advanced Computer Studies, the school’s research arm.

