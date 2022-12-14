Editor: Since 2015 when it was constructed, the intersection of Glen Drive and Belfort Park Drive has been the scene of at least 46 crashes. This past Thanksgiving weekend alone, there were two separate crashes, over a two-day period. It appeared that both cars were totaled in the crash which occurred on the in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26; indeed, one car (an Escalade) was forced down a steep embankment into an area where townhomes are to be built after a recent rezoning (Belfort Park Drive Townhomes). Imagine this car plummeting into someone’s future home.

STERLING, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO