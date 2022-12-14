Read full article on original website
Ziegler Retaliation Indictments Related to Brooks Firing
Two of the three misdemeanor indictments brought against former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler are related to the firing of a special education teacher who, after reporting she was repeatedly groped by one of her students, filed two Title IX complaints, testified to the special grand jury investigating the school district, and spoke out at a School Board meeting.
Loudoun County Officials: ‘No Doubt’ Schools Were Notified of Charges Against Student
The county government will advise the justice agencies to get a signature from school administrators when they deliver notification of charges against a student, after a special grand jury report highlighted a “public squabble” between the school district and the Sheriff’s Office over that notification. The special...
Joan Gillette Rokus, 1933-2022
Joan Gillette Rokus, 89, died peacefully in the shadow of the town and the county she adored on December 9, 2022. An avid tennis player and sports enthusiast, her courageous fight was inspiring to the end. A service of celebration will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM,...
Letter: Peter Anders Lauten, Hamilton
Editor: It is time for a pedestrian bridge over the Leesburg Bypass. Loudoun County has made remarkable improvements to its transportation infrastructure in recent years. Drivers and commuters are benefiting from improved roadways, most notably Rt. 7 and the opening of Silverline Phase II. In stark contrast to the improved,...
Letter: Gregory Pirio, Sterling
Editor: Since 2015 when it was constructed, the intersection of Glen Drive and Belfort Park Drive has been the scene of at least 46 crashes. This past Thanksgiving weekend alone, there were two separate crashes, over a two-day period. It appeared that both cars were totaled in the crash which occurred on the in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26; indeed, one car (an Escalade) was forced down a steep embankment into an area where townhomes are to be built after a recent rezoning (Belfort Park Drive Townhomes). Imagine this car plummeting into someone’s future home.
Leesburg Parking Garage Repair Price Triples
The cost of making structural repairs to the Town Hall Parking Garage is climbing—steeply. On Tuesday night, the Town Council approved a change order in the contract with Eastern Waterproofing and Restoration of Virginia, providing an additional $185,000 to complete the concreate repairs. The original contract, awarded in September, was for a total cost of $93,482.
Chabad of Loudoun County Holds Grand Chanukah Celebration on Sunday
The fifth annual Grand Chanukah Celebration will be held Sunday afternoon at One Loudoun’s plaza. The event will include a performance by the African American Flyers, who were featured "America's Got Talent," along with appearances by Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Holocaust survivor Irene Weiss. Chabad of Loudoun County...
Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King
22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
Family of Wounded Marine Moves in to Latest HeroHome
Jimmy and Pat Ochan, joined by their seventh-grade son William, started a new chapter in their lives Friday, preparing to move into their new Round Hill-area house—the latest built by Loudoun-based nonprofit HeroHomes and made possible through the donations of scores of individuals and businesses. The Ochans grew up...
A Guide to Loudoun’s Best Holiday Light Displays
When it comes to holiday light displays, Woodlea Hills Lights are a local favorite. But there are plenty of stellar displays to be found, from Chantilly to Lovettsville. Holiday light aficionado Bill Incatasciato, founder of the Loudoun Christmas Lights website and Facebook page, adds new favorites to his page each week. Incatasciato keeps a running list of top-notch displays that never disappoint. Some of his favorites include:
Dulles Airport CBP Seizes Giraffe, Zebra Bones
A Fauquier County woman was detained at Dulles Airport after giraffe and zebra bones she found in Kenya were found in her luggage. According to Customs and Border Protection, the traveler filed a declaration that she was bringing back a small Acacia tree twig. A X-ray of her bags found larger items, later determined to be the animal bones, which she told a souvenirs. A check with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that importing the bones violated provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, the Endangered Species Act, and the Lacey Act. CBP was directed to seize the bones.
