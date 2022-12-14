Read full article on original website
NOW HIRING!
NOW HIRING The Alexander City Housing Authority is currently accepting applications for -- Groundskeeper -- Lead Groundskeeper Required application and detailed job description can be obtained at the ACHA Central Office located at 2110 County Road, Alexander City, AL or can be downloaded from www.alexcityhousing.org.
‘I JUST GOT CAUGHT’ ‘Cat Ladies’ found guilty of misdemeanors after feeding cats on county property
Two Wetumpka women were found guilty Tuesday in Wetumpka Municipal Court of trespassing and other charges related to their feeding of feral cats on Elmore County property. Wetumpka City Judge Jeff Courtney sentenced Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, to 10 days in jail suspended, two years unsupervised probation and $100 in fines plus court costs.
Law enforcement searching for missing Montgomery teen
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to a release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes. Thomas is described as a black female who stands around 4’11” and weighs approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Herald Fan's Choice Player of the Week: D'Marcus Peake
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Wetumpka basketball player D’Marcus Peake. Peake, one of the top scorers for Wetumpka this season, earned 232 of the 452 total votes, which resulted in over half of the total votes. Behind him, Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown earned 123 votes while fellow Wetumpka athlete earned 97 votes.
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
Elmore County Museum displays 100s of nativity scene
More than 30 years of collecting nativity scenes has produced an annual exhibit at the Elmore County Museum. PHOTOS: Eighth annual nativity display at Elmore County Museum. Museum curator Sharon Fox said the exhibit has grown over the eight years it has been displayed during the Christmas season. “When we...
PHOTOS: Eighth annual nativity display at Elmore County Museum
