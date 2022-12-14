ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecoinrise.com

Hackers Places Ads for Gemini Customers’ Data on Different Platforms

A report from BleepingComputers states that there are several posts on hackers’ forums that are claiming to be selling Gemini’s customers’ information including email addresses, phone numbers, and other personal details. The report indicated that approximately 5.7 million Gemini users have been exposed to cyber-attacks. The report...

Comments / 0

Community Policy