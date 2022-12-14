Angela Leatham Givens, 52, of Logan, passed away on December 12, 2022, in a car accident. She was born in Logan, Utah to Arthur Leatham and Lynda Poppleton. Angie started walking and talking before she was a year old and never stopped! She went to Logan schools. Graduated from Pinson High School in Pinson, Alabama. She worked in several places over the years in Logan, Utah. She was currently employed at Cytiva. Angie has four children she absolutely adored and would do anything for. Dakota her oldest, Madison and McKenzie her twins, and Pagan her youngest. She married Jeremy Givens on June 18, 2005. She had a smile for everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Angie is survived by her parents Arthur (Janice M) Leatham, Lynda (Doniel) Larsen, her husband Jeremy Givens, her son Dakota Bickmore, her three daughters Madison, McKenzie, and Pagan Givens. her brothers Kenneth (Nena) Leatham and Jason Cohran. sisters Jamie (Bryan) Owens, Leigh (Dana) Leatham, and April (Ben) Olas. In-laws Burnell and Darlene Hall, brother in-laws Zac (Heather) Givens, Brady (Bec) Hall, sister in-laws Katie (Sam) Hatch, Sheila (Sheyi) Adeyemi, and Ginny (Ethan) Nielsen. aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center with a viewing before from 10 am - 12 pm. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to . www.allenmortuaries.com.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO