Irvine, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach

A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Detectives Identify Slain SoCal Teen Know Only as ‘John Doe 1978' for Decades

A teen boy known only as 'John Doe 1978' for more than 40 years has been identified by police. The Southern California cold case dates to June 3, 1978, when the teen was found dead on the pavement near Division Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach. On Wednesday, Long Beach police announced that advances in investigative genealogy helped investigators finally identify the victim as 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado

A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
SILVERADO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Cameras Catch Glimpses of Stealthy Mountain Lion in Mission Viejo

Panther pride is on full display at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo, where a giant mural of the fearsome feline mascot adorns the school's exterior. Panther pride is on full display at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo, in Southern California, where a giant mural of the fearsome feline mascot adorns the school's exterior.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA

