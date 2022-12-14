Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Norco, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorNorco, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Detectives Identify Slain SoCal Teen Know Only as ‘John Doe 1978' for Decades
A teen boy known only as 'John Doe 1978' for more than 40 years has been identified by police. The Southern California cold case dates to June 3, 1978, when the teen was found dead on the pavement near Division Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach. On Wednesday, Long Beach police announced that advances in investigative genealogy helped investigators finally identify the victim as 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Have New Lead in Halloween Night Homicide of Teen
San Bernardino County Investigators have a new lead in a homicide that killed a popular Alta Loma High School student on Halloween night. They are looking for two people of interest in the shooting. Detectives are hoping cell phone images will lead to an arrest. The family of Robert Plyley...
NBC Los Angeles
Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
NBC Los Angeles
Glendale Couple Rescued After Harrowing Canyon Crash Thanks to New iPhone Feature
A Glendale couple was rescued thanks to a new iPhone feature after a car crash sent them a harrowing 300 feet down into a canyon, with no cellphone service. Cloe Fields and Chrisitan Zelada credit the search and rescue teams who hoisted them to safety for saving their life, as well as a new feature on their iPhone 14.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders Former Amazon Driver to Stand Trial for Allegedly Stealing Dog While Making Deliveries
A superior court judge decided a former Amazon driver will stand trial for allegedly stealing a dog while working her delivery route in Encinitas. Dena Vindiola is accused of taking Finn, a golden retriever, from his yard back on Oct.9. Finn's owner, Denise Reppenhagen, said a neighbor’s Ring camera footage...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Cameras Catch Glimpses of Stealthy Mountain Lion in Mission Viejo
Panther pride is on full display at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo, where a giant mural of the fearsome feline mascot adorns the school's exterior. Panther pride is on full display at Newhart Middle School in Mission Viejo, in Southern California, where a giant mural of the fearsome feline mascot adorns the school's exterior.
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
NBC Los Angeles
Super Subvariants Infect Thousands a Day With Covid in SoCal, Including I-Team's Joel Grover
Three highly contagious COVID subvariants have fueled a 120% increase in COVID cases in LA County from a month ago, public health officials said Thursday. Among the 3,100 or so new cases each day is NBC4 Investigative reporter Joel Grover, who decided to find out what subvariant infected him. After...
Comments / 0