Tabuuhki
3d ago
as a oakland resident, born and raised, I have a lot of love too $hort, and good grind, but communications is needed. at least patronize the restaurants that has become part of our city. it should go hand and hand. $hort, handle your business. continue to make your movie in oakland... Town Business! and for those restaurateurs in so called Uptown Oakland (Downtown oakland), be patient, and open up the dialogue between both parties.
2
Comments / 5