ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

1 killed, 2 Friendswood PD officers injured in fiery car crash

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital. Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
kwhi.com

MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

3 would-be robbers shot in Houston area, 2 dead in 5 days

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating at least three shootings this week when the victim of a robbery or burglary shot the people allegedly committing the crimes. Since Sunday, three people have been shot in Houston while authorities say they were attempting robberies. Of the three people shot, two of them died.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there

HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
HOUSTON, TX
houston-today.com

RCMP carry out drug raids in Houston and Granisle

RCMP in the Houston area are continuing what has become an ongoing series of drug trafficking investigation raids on residences. This time residences in Houston and Granisle were raided by the Houston RCMP using search warrants and with the help of the RCMP regional emergency response team. The raids took...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: Fire crews contain hangar fire at Hooks Airport

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Klein Fire Department contained a structure fire at a hangar at Hooks Airport in northwest Harris County early Friday. The airport is on Stuebner Airline Road near the Grand Parkway in the Spring area. Fire officials said when fire crews arrived at the scene,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Items stolen during Cleveland burglary

1999 Ford Ranger, extended cab. White with black hood and bumper. Large rust spot above windshield. Grey interior. No passenger seat. Small amount of paint missing by passenger window.
CLEVELAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy