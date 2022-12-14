Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
fox26houston.com
1 killed, 2 Friendswood PD officers injured in fiery car crash
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A fiery crash in Friendswood Sunday morning claimed the life of one driver and sent two officers to the hospital. Details were not shared on what led up to the crash, but police had FM 528 closed from Moore Rd. to Canal Dr. It appears only one person was involved in the car crash before it caught flames, killing the driver.
Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say
Employees and customers at the Wilcrest Animal Hospital are feeling lucky they weren't seriously hurt.
kwhi.com
MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN KATY
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that an elderly woman from La Grange that was reported missing last (Wednesday) night has been found safe. 97-year-old Grace Johnson left her residence off of FM 2145 in a 2019 Jeep SUV. Korenek said that she was located in her vehicle in a...
bayoubeatnews.com
Underweight Macaw among 13 animals found in horrid conditions at Baytown home; 2 dead puppies recovered
The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued 13 animals who were living in deplorable conditions with no food, water or veterinary care near the 11,000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown. Officials found two deceased puppies on the property and a severely...
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
KHOU
'They should be ashamed': Woman targeted by thieves while visiting mother's grave
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston woman said she was the victim of thieves while she was laying flowers at her mother's grave. Vannette Rummel, 77, was paying a visit to her mother "Nannie's" grave last week at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Spring. It's a tradition she does every year right before Christmas.
fox26houston.com
3 would-be robbers shot in Houston area, 2 dead in 5 days
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating at least three shootings this week when the victim of a robbery or burglary shot the people allegedly committing the crimes. Since Sunday, three people have been shot in Houston while authorities say they were attempting robberies. Of the three people shot, two of them died.
fox26houston.com
Teen deaths due to fentanyl increasing, Cypress 14-year-old died back in August
CYPRESS, Texas - Teenagers are dying due to fentanyl poisoning at an alarming rate. The numbers are going up so much, the Drug Enforcement Agency of Houston is cracking down to try to stop the increased deaths. The number is said to have tripled this year nationwide compared to last...
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there
HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
'I didn’t even have time to grieve' | Family learns uncle's home was burglarized after his death
CLEVELAND, Texas — A Houston-area family learned a heartbreaking lesson ahead of the holidays. Their loved one passed, then his house was burglarized. KHOU 11 News learned about what happened after Leigh, who asked we not use her last name out of concern for her safety, shared a TikTok video detailing the burglary.
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
Woman on life-support after man allegedly beat her with cinderblock, HPD says
Records stated the suspect beat the victim as she was on the floor, incapacitated. He was also out on bond for another similar case, according to court documents.
houston-today.com
RCMP carry out drug raids in Houston and Granisle
RCMP in the Houston area are continuing what has become an ongoing series of drug trafficking investigation raids on residences. This time residences in Houston and Granisle were raided by the Houston RCMP using search warrants and with the help of the RCMP regional emergency response team. The raids took...
Video: Christmas decorations stolen from porch of Oak Forest home
HOUSTON — Two life-sized Nutcracker decorations were snatched from the front porch of an Oak Forest home and the theft was caught on camera. The homeowners said it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The thief is seen on video walking up to the porch, unplugging the decorations and carrying...
HPD: Ex-boyfriend lured out family member before murder-suicide in W. Houston
HOUSTON — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide in west Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department. The woman has been identified by her family as Jadee Turner, 32. The family said she was shot while she was asleep and then her ex-boyfriend turned the gun on himself.
Video: Fire crews contain hangar fire at Hooks Airport
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Klein Fire Department contained a structure fire at a hangar at Hooks Airport in northwest Harris County early Friday. The airport is on Stuebner Airline Road near the Grand Parkway in the Spring area. Fire officials said when fire crews arrived at the scene,...
KHOU
Items stolen during Cleveland burglary
1999 Ford Ranger, extended cab. White with black hood and bumper. Large rust spot above windshield. Grey interior. No passenger seat. Small amount of paint missing by passenger window.
Comments / 0