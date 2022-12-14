Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Alina Marie Austell – Dec.10, 2022
Alina Marie Austell was born at 9:22 am. on December 10, 2022 at the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. She weighed 6lbs 12.8 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Mary Alison Brasher Austell and Alexander Stivers Austell. Paternal grandparents are Ivanna Maria Austell and William Stivers Austell. Maternal grandparents are Katie DeLaO and David Matthew Brasher Courtesy Photo:
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
losalamosreporter.com
Aspen Girls On The Run Team Wraps Up Fall Season By Running In Jingle Bell 5K In Santa Fe
Kaya Wilson and Gianna Rolfe, members of the Aspen Elementary Girls on the Run team, participated in the 5K Jingle Bell in Santa Fe. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Amanda Padilla (co-coach), sofia Padilla, Julia Schollenberger, Suzy Krosche, Siena Rolfe (junior coach), Logan Beaulieu, Ellie Mack and Ellen O’Neil get ready for the start of the run. Photo Courtesy LAPS.
losalamosreporter.com
‘Break The Ice’ Six-Week Exhibit Of 16 Artists Now Underway
Calendars published by Rachel Pearson Fine Art are part of the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the fiber work by Debby Davis currently on display at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the diverse media of artwork on display at Village Arts...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
KVIA
Third UNM student charged in connection to deadly UNM shooting involving NMSU athlete
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico– Police have now charged a third University of New Mexico student in connection to the deadly UNM shooting. The shooting claimed the life of UNM student Brandon Travis and involved NMSU basketball player Mike Peake. Bernalillo County records show Friday Eli'sha Upshaw was arrested and charged...
8th Humble Holiday Market features more than 100 vendors
It was $5 to enter the market; some of the proceeds went to two nonprofits that help community members struggling with housing.
1 charged for fatal ATV hit-and-run in Los Lunas
Police made an arrest and identified the victim.
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Indian School Holiday Bazaar Dec. 17
From the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council:. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the busy holiday shopping season is still very much underway, and the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council’s (SFIS PAC) Holiday Bazaar is a perfect opportunity to find beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners
Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support the small businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque probation and parole office shot on Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at the New Mexico Probation and Parole office building. No one was injured in the shooting. The building was damaged and the shooting happened after hours. APD officers in the South Valley are investigating the scene. This is...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots
[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
losalamosreporter.com
Rotary Club of Los Alamos Winter Party Attendees Entertained By Lads Of Enchantment
Rotary District 5520 Assistant Governor Tom Simon (left) of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe assists Alison Pannell (second left), President of the Rotary Club f Los Alamos, and Greg Viola (right), Foundation chair, as they present Rotarians Linda Hull and Lesley Harelson with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions. The recognition is named after Rotary International’s founder and given based upon members’ donations to The Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of Rotary International. Photo by Bob Hull.
New Mexico man convicted, sentenced for molesting children
The alleged abuse came to light in 2020.
Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home
Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire.
Attorney for man shot by New Mexico officer says medical needs not met in jail
Police claimed Gabriel Velasquez tried to walk out of the store with merchandise when employees confronted him.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Seed Stewards Launch Project Wildflowers
“If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.” – Albert Einstein. The Los Alamos Seed Stewards are a group of local volunteer gardeners who are responsible for collecting, sorting, cleaning, and packaging seeds that they have saved, as well as seeds that are donated to the Seed Library project by the community, and ready them for filing and eventually being checked out by library patrons.
Lapel video shows October fight linked to UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we are seeing what happened through the eyes of a New Mexico State Police Officer on October 15. That night, a fight broke out at the big rivalry game between the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies and the University New Mexico (UNM) Lobos. Lapel video shows a […]
Comments / 1