Ironton Tribune
Sampson leads Green to rout of West Union
FRANKLIN FURNACE — Scoring is Levi Sampson’s middle name. OK, so maybe that’s not his middle name, but no one would argue if it really was after Sampson scored 28 points as the Green Bobcats rolled past the West Union Dragons 71-42 on Saturday. Sampson — who...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen fall on the road to Lady Jeeps
SOUTH WEBSTER — Each team won a half, but only one won the whole. Rock Hill won the first and second quarters, but South Webster won the last two quarters and the game 52-46 in a non-league game on Saturday. One difference in the game came at the foul...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton beats St. Joseph to win Flyers Invitational
The Ironton Fighting Tigers found being second made them first. The Fighting Tigers second game of the season saw them use a huge second quarter to give them the third annual Flyers Invitational championship as they beat the host St. Joseph Flyers 64-39 on Saturday. St. Joseph led 14-8 at...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Rams battle by St. Joseph in Flyers’ Invitational
It might have been the consolation game, but these team battled like it was for the title. The Raceland Lady Rams had to fight their way past the scrappy St. Joseph Lady Flyers 47-34 in the consolation game of the Flyers Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Naomi Maynard — who scored...
Ironton Tribune
Vikings blow past Tornadoes, 59-39
WILLOW WOOD — If you throw a shutout in baseball, you win. If you throw a shutout quarter in basketball, chances are you win. The Symmes Valley Vikings pitched a third quarter shutout as they beat the Racine Southern Tornadoes 59-39 on Saturday. Ethan Smith scored 17 points and...
Ironton Tribune
Hornets lose tough decision to Eastern Brown
WINCHESTER — This was a tough one. The Coal Grove Hornets turned in a gritty performance only to fall to the Eastern Brown Warriors 50-46 on Saturday. The Hornets fell to 2-4 despite a 26-point performance by Owen Johnson. Coal Grove took a 10-8 first quarter lead as Johnson...
Ironton Tribune
St. Joseph wins, faces Ironton in tourney finals
Keeping it in the city boundaries. The St. Joseph Flyers beat the Grace Christian Defenders 61-48 on Friday to reach the finals of the third annual Flyers Invitational and create a finals matchup against the Ironton Fighting Tigers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Flyers got off to a slow start...
Ironton Tribune
Bobcats hold off Vikings in SOC
WILLOW WOOD — Just your typical Green Bobcats and Symmes Valley Vikings game. In back-and-forth battle, Green managed to hold off the Vikings for a 53-50 Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday. Levi Sampson scored a game-high 29 points and Levi Waddell scored 13 points for the Bobcats (6-2,...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets claim Flyers Invitational Tournament title
There’s a reoccurring word surrounding the Coal Grove Lady Hornets this season. The Lady Hornets continue to play good defense every game including on Saturday as they beat the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians 35-26 to win the third annual Flyers Invitational. The defense came up big by holding Valley...
Ironton Tribune
Valley tops Lady Flyers
Sometimes how you start is better than how you finish. The Lucasville Valley Lady Indians built a big first half lead and went on to beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 48-21 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational. Lucasville Valley will play at 11:30 p.m. against Coal...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers
SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
Ironton Tribune
Fraley, Lady Hornets down Lady Rams to reach finals of SJI
Kelsey Fraley’s performance was lit. The reason it was “lit” was because she lit up the scoreboard for 24 points including three 3-pointers to lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets over the Raceland Lady Rams 44-22 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament. “We...
Ironton Tribune
By sleigh, to South Point (WITH GALLERY)
SOUTH POINT — “There are just nine days to go!” the special visitor to South Point Elementary School told the gathered children, flashing his fingers, when he stopped by the school on Thursday (Seven days, by the day you read this). An enthusiastic crowd gathered in the...
Ironton Tribune
Charges against councilman dropped
The case against an Ironton City councilman has been dropped. In November, a complaint was filed in Ironton Municipal Court accusing Christopher Perry of using the credit card of a woman to spend $400 without permission on or about July 29. He was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and plead...
Ironton Tribune
Convention and Visitors Bureau/LEDC gets $1.5M from ARC POWER Initiative
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau/ Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation have been awarded $1.5 million by the Appalachian Regional Commission to increase tourism to enhance the county’s economies through creation of a regional collaboration of Underground Railroad cultural assets for coal-impacted communities with nearly 20 partners in nine counties in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth students learn about SpaceX
PORTSMOUTH — Students from Portsmouth Elementary visited the city’s high school on Thursday to listen to guest speaker Josh Huffman tell them about his exciting job with SpaceX. Huffman is a Portsmouth native who worked for the district’s technology department while he studied computer sciences at Shawnee State...
Ironton Tribune
ODOT road report
The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • State Route 775 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin Monday to replace a culvert between the intersection with State Route 7 and Guyan-McKinley School Road. State Route 775 will be closed for five days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route 7, State Route 243, State Route 378, and State Route 217. Estimated completion: Friday by 3:30 p.m.
